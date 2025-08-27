Cross-border payment platform Tazapay completes Series B financing, with participation from Circle Ventures and others

PANews reported on August 27th that Tazapay, a cross-border payment platform, has completed its Series B funding round, with investors including Peak XV Partners, Ripple (US), Circle Ventures, Norinchukin Capital (Japan), and GMO Venture Partners (Japan). Existing investor Peak XV Partners led the round, with participation from January Capital and ARC180.
Tazapay offers seamless local payment and collection capabilities in over 70 markets, has achieved operational breakeven, and is experiencing 300% annual growth. The company, which already holds licenses in Singapore, Canada, and the European Union , will use the new funding to accelerate its license expansion in key markets around the world. Currently, the company is applying for licenses in the UAE, the US, Hong Kong, and Australia , as well as a Digital Payment Token (DPT) license in Singapore.