Cross-Strait Procuratorial System Seminar to Study Legal Application of New Property Crimes Involving Virtual Currency

PANews reported on September 6 that according to the Fujian Procuratorate official account, the 2025 Cross-Strait Procuratorial System Seminar was held in Putian, Fujian yesterday. Participants took the challenges and responses of procuratorial practice in the digital age as the theme, and conducted discussions and exchanges on three topics: research on the application of laws for new property crimes such as virtual currency, research on the collection and acceptance of digital evidence, and research on compulsory measures and disposal of property involved in the case.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.