The NFT sector is making waves across the crypto market, as the weekly market statistics confirm. In this respect, CryptoPunks has taken the leading position among the top-selling NFT collections of this week. As per the data from Phoenix Group, CryptoPunk #2406 stood out as the biggest NFT sale of the week. Overall, the latest weekly NFT sales reaffirm the growing investor appetite for the non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
CryptoPunk #2406 Dominates Top 7-Day NFT Sales with $218K
Based on the market data, CryptoPunk #2406 has occupied the 1st place among the top 10 NFT sales of this week.Hence, it has been sold for 48.8 $ETH, denoting $218.54K in terms of value. In addition to this, CryptoPunk #3091 is the 2nd top NFT sale of the week, accounting for 48 $ETH $200.44K.
Subsequently, CryptoPunk # 6745 has obtained 48 $ET, equaling $199.10K. Apart from that, with a 47 $ETH ($196.81K) in its price, CryptoPunk #8109 has become the 4th name on the weekly NFT list. Further, the list includes CryptoPunk #7662 in the 5th position with its price reaching 47 $ETH (nearly $196.26K). Additionally, CryptoPunk #1613 has gained the 6th spot with 46.5 $ETH ($193.51K) in its price.
CryptoPunk #4180 Bottoms List with $182.42K
Moving on, Phoenix Group’s list includes Crypto Punk #8237, with a selling price of 46.2 $ETH ($192.40K). Following that, CryptoPunk #5467 is the 8th among the week’s top NFTs, obtaining 45.6 $ETH (almost $188.93K). Coming after that, CryptoPunk #1350 has been sold for 46.3 $ETH (up to $185.37K). Ultimately, CryptoPunk #4180 is the last among the top ten NFT sales of this week, claiming 44 $ETH ($182.42K).
Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/crypopunks-lead-weekly-nft-sales-top-trade-hits-218k/