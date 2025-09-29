The post CrypoPunks Lead Weekly NFT Sales, Top Trade Hits $218K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT sector is making waves across the crypto market, as the weekly market statistics confirm. In this respect, CryptoPunks has taken the leading position among the top-selling NFT collections of this week. As per the data from Phoenix Group, CryptoPunk #2406 stood out as the biggest NFT sale of the week. Overall, the latest weekly NFT sales reaffirm the growing investor appetite for the non-fungible tokens (NFTs). CryptoPunk #2406 Dominates Top 7-Day NFT Sales with $218K Based on the market data, CryptoPunk #2406 has occupied the 1st place among the top 10 NFT sales of this week.Hence, it has been sold for 48.8 $ETH, denoting $218.54K in terms of value. In addition to this, CryptoPunk #3091 is the 2nd top NFT sale of the week, accounting for 48 $ETH $200.44K. Subsequently, CryptoPunk # 6745 has obtained 48 $ET, equaling $199.10K. Apart from that, with a 47 $ETH ($196.81K) in its price, CryptoPunk #8109 has become the 4th name on the weekly NFT list. Further, the list includes CryptoPunk #7662 in the 5th position with its price reaching 47 $ETH (nearly $196.26K). Additionally, CryptoPunk #1613 has gained the 6th spot with 46.5 $ETH ($193.51K) in its price. CryptoPunk #4180 Bottoms List with $182.42K Moving on, Phoenix Group’s list includes Crypto Punk #8237, with a selling price of 46.2 $ETH ($192.40K). Following that, CryptoPunk #5467 is the 8th among the week’s top NFTs, obtaining 45.6 $ETH (almost $188.93K). Coming after that, CryptoPunk #1350 has been sold for 46.3 $ETH (up to $185.37K). Ultimately, CryptoPunk #4180 is the last among the top ten NFT sales of this week, claiming 44 $ETH ($182.42K). Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto, blockchain, NFTs,… The post CrypoPunks Lead Weekly NFT Sales, Top Trade Hits $218K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT sector is making waves across the crypto market, as the weekly market statistics confirm. In this respect, CryptoPunks has taken the leading position among the top-selling NFT collections of this week. As per the data from Phoenix Group, CryptoPunk #2406 stood out as the biggest NFT sale of the week. Overall, the latest weekly NFT sales reaffirm the growing investor appetite for the non-fungible tokens (NFTs). CryptoPunk #2406 Dominates Top 7-Day NFT Sales with $218K Based on the market data, CryptoPunk #2406 has occupied the 1st place among the top 10 NFT sales of this week.Hence, it has been sold for 48.8 $ETH, denoting $218.54K in terms of value. In addition to this, CryptoPunk #3091 is the 2nd top NFT sale of the week, accounting for 48 $ETH $200.44K. Subsequently, CryptoPunk # 6745 has obtained 48 $ET, equaling $199.10K. Apart from that, with a 47 $ETH ($196.81K) in its price, CryptoPunk #8109 has become the 4th name on the weekly NFT list. Further, the list includes CryptoPunk #7662 in the 5th position with its price reaching 47 $ETH (nearly $196.26K). Additionally, CryptoPunk #1613 has gained the 6th spot with 46.5 $ETH ($193.51K) in its price. CryptoPunk #4180 Bottoms List with $182.42K Moving on, Phoenix Group’s list includes Crypto Punk #8237, with a selling price of 46.2 $ETH ($192.40K). Following that, CryptoPunk #5467 is the 8th among the week’s top NFTs, obtaining 45.6 $ETH (almost $188.93K). Coming after that, CryptoPunk #1350 has been sold for 46.3 $ETH (up to $185.37K). Ultimately, CryptoPunk #4180 is the last among the top ten NFT sales of this week, claiming 44 $ETH ($182.42K). Umair Younas is a cryptocurrency-related content writer linked with this work since 2019. Here, at Blockchainreporter, he serves as a news and article writer. He is a crypto, blockchain, NFTs,…