Crypto Analyst Calls “Buy the Dogecoin Dip” After TD Sequential Indicator Fires

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez, who tweets as @ali_charts, stirred the markets Monday when he posted a short, direct call: “Buy the Dogecoin $DOGE dip, says the TD Sequential indicator!” The message echoed across X and crypto chatrooms, reviving chatter about short-term technical bounces in the meme-coin space.

Martinez’s call hinges on the TD Sequential, a Tom DeMark–designed technical tool traders use to spot trend exhaustion and possible reversals. In practice, the indicator counts a setup (1–9) and an optional countdown (1–13); when the buy setup completes, it flags that a downtrend may be exhausted and a short relief bounce is possible, though it’s not a guarantee. Traders typically use TD Sequential alongside volume, support/resistance and macro context for confirmation.

Dogecoin was trading in the mid-$0.26 area on Monday after a volatile week that included intraday swings and profit-taking from recent gains. Markets showed elevated trading volume and heightened derivatives interest, factors that can amplify moves after technical signals appear.

Why Analysts are Listening Now

The market has been digesting news about the first U.S. Dogecoin ETF filings and related products, which push new buyer flows and retail FOMO into DOGE. That institutional narrative has been cited by reporters and traders as one reason for recent rallies and higher volatility.

Separately, high-profile corporate and legal figures have become attached to Dogecoin initiatives, including reporting that Alex Spiro, a prominent attorney often associated with Elon Musk, is involved with efforts to assemble a Dogecoin treasury. Those moves add an extra layer of speculation and headline risk that can accelerate price reactions to technical triggers.

Short-term technical traders see the TD Sequential buy as a low-latency entry trigger for a quick rebound, often aiming for nearby resistance levels rather than long-term targets. Some market commentators and models published this week suggest the next resistance bands are around $0.30–$0.45 if momentum continues, though these projections are speculative and hinge on broader crypto risk appetite.

Ali Martinez’s X post put a familiar TA tool back in the spotlight for Dogecoin traders: TD Sequential’s buy signal suggests a short-term opportunity for a rebound, not a risk-free long-term endorsement. At around $0.26 today, DOGE’s immediate outlook will likely be decided by whether buyers step in near support and whether ETF/treasury headlines keep the bid. Traders who use the signal typically treat it as one input among several, and prudent risk management is essential.