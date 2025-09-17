Crypto Analyst Debunks XRP Price To $10,000 Claims, Reveals How High It Can Go

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/17 03:00
RealLink
REAL$0.06384+0.77%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014853-4.03%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.34+1.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0883+2.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.1299+3.50%
XRP
XRP$3.0535+1.69%

The XRP community often sees bold predictions about where the token’s price could go, with some supporters suggesting the price might one day hit $10,000. A well-known crypto analyst has explained that such a number is not realistic, even though the XRP price still has room for strong growth. His remarks give investors a more balanced perspective, focusing on what the market can actually support rather than unrealistic expectations. 

Analyst Debunks $10,000 XRP Price Target As Unrealistic

The discussion picked up after pro-XRP commentator Xaif shared a video featuring market analyst Adam Stokes. In the video, Stokes made it clear that XRP is not going to reach the extreme $10,000 price predictions that often appear in online debates. He explained that he personally owns a large amount of the digital asset and would welcome such gains, but he stressed that it is simply not possible. 

According to him, there is not enough global capital to support that level of valuation. As he put it, “There’s just not enough money on planet Earth for that,” a remark that struck a chord with many XRP holders and gave more weight to the cautious side of the debate. For years, parts of the community have argued about where the XRP price could go, with some hoping for massive numbers far beyond current levels. 

The crypto analyst noted that while enthusiasm is strong, investors should not expect unrealistic outcomes that exceed what the market can actually support. By rejecting the idea of a $10,000 XRP, he brought the conversation back to what is achievable in real trading conditions.

Stokes Predicts $5 to $7 As Realistic XRP Price Range

While he dismissed the extreme forecast, Stokes still gave a positive outlook for XRP. The analyst expects the XRP price to reach $4 without much trouble and has placed a realistic price target of $5 to $7. For many holders, that price move could represent an increase from current levels. Reaching such levels would also mark a brand-new all-time high for XRP, proving that substantial growth is still possible even without chasing extreme numbers.

Stokes’ view would suggest that the XRP price growth must stem from genuine capital inflows and stronger fundamentals, rather than mere wishful thinking. By highlighting $4 as reachable and setting $5 to $7 as his forecast range, he provided the community with a more precise and practical view of where the market may head, steadily backed by real demand and adoption.

His conservative yet optimistic analysis strikes a balance between hope and reality. In this way, the report from Stokes shifts the conversation away from hype and towards achievable expectations that still leave room for excitement about the future of the XRP price.

XRP Price chart from TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16239+1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Share
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010099-1.47%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Share
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.625+1.27%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013244+1.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1148+31.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?