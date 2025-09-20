Crypto analyst Flags 200% Breakout Setup for VeChain

Van de Poppe notes VeChain is forming an accumulation pattern below a key resistance level, and historically, similar setups have led to gains of over 200% once the price surpasses the weekly moving average

His post comes after VeChain launched VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0, which introduces AI integration inside the VeChain ecosystem

Recent analyses show VET trading below its 20-week moving average, something that many traders view as an accumulation zone

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe sees VeChain (VET) setting up for a breakout that could run more than 200%. In his latest post, he pointed to a clear accumulation pattern under resistance. Historically, when VET has cleared its 20-week moving average, rallies of similar size followed.

Van de Poppe’s post came after VeChain launched VeBetter Whitepaper 2.0, which introduces AI integration inside the VeChain ecosystem. This development continues the platform’s focus on linking real-world actions, rewards, sustainability, and user rewards into VET token utility.

The crypto analyst also mentioned VeChain’s Stargate Program, which is an incentive system that offers bonus rewards to early adopters, such as stakers and validators who participate in securing the network.

Recent analyses show VET trading below its 20-week moving average, something that many traders view as an accumulation zone. In other words, price has been consolidating under a resistance level, and accumulation by long-term holders seems to be increasing.

Related: Analyst Flags VeChain (VET) as a ‘Massive Opportunity’ in Accumulation Zone

Also, transaction volume and open interest for derivatives have been picking up slightly, and that often indicates trader interest and speculation around upcoming breakouts.

Crypto and AI

VeChain is a prime example of a larger trend in the crypto space where projects are integrating AI, RWAs (real-world applications), and user reward systems that go beyond mere financial speculation.

A few months ago, a survey by Reown and YouGov found that 37% of active crypto users in the US and UK say that AI and payments are among the top drivers of adoption in 2025. Payments usage remains strong, and AI is being increasingly cited as a factor in what will push crypto into more everyday utility.

In another survey from Coingecko, about 59.3% of crypto participants say they consider themselves early adopters of crypto-AI tools.

In general, the global market for blockchain and AI is poised for rapid expansion. Valued at roughly $550-$600 million in 2024, some projections indicate it could exceed $4.3 billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 22%.

Related: VeChain Hayabusa Upgrade Reshapes VET and VTHO Tokenomics

In the US, the trend is attracting increased investment into protocols that are building AI-powered tools, autonomous agents, and analytical layers, as well as those integrating AI utility into sectors like DeFi, payments, and governance.

While challenges remain, it seems all of these developments point to a shift where crypto is changing and is no longer just about buying and selling coins, but also using AI to connect RWAs.