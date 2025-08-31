Crypto Analysts Project $300 Solana Price As Institutions Back Asset ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Industry analysts are backing a $300 Solana (SOL) price in the next bull phase as on-chain factors align for the asset. This follows massive institutional inflows to the asset in recent months as whales tip a major altcoin surge. At the time of writing, Solana trades at $201.36, up 3% in the last 24 hours and ranking as the top 10 altcoin by market cap in daily gains.

Solana Flashes Rare Golden Cross Pattern

On-chain metrics suggest that Solana’s price is gaining ground, based on recent flows, when compared with Bitcoin’s price movements. The SOL/BTC 50-day SMA triggered suggestions around the golden cross pattern. Historically, this highlights a significant price breakout in Solana, as seen in the 2021 and 2023 cycles.

Crypto analyst Ran Neuner wrote on X, “We’ve seen this play before… 2021, 2023, and now setting up again in 2025. One of MANY indicators screaming a major move for $SOL, and we can’t ignore it. It’s time to switch. Don’t miss this setup…”

In the 2021 bull market, Solana recorded a 1900% breakout against the top crypto and a 1,890% gain against the dollar. This followed months of momentum in the crypto markets with early signs of institutional exposure. That year, Bitcoin hit an all-time high above $63,000 before making a massive correction. Similarly, the market recorded another golden cross pattern in 2023 with SOL marking over 1000% gains.

That surge came after the token suffered a major hit following the FTX collapse, which wiped out billions from the market. If assets like SOL, Ether, and XRP begin to outperform Bitcoin, crypto users pitch an incoming altcoin season. This year, anticipation of an altcoin season has driven the prices of certain assets to new highs, although they are still supported by increasing Bitcoin inflows.

Another factor behind Solana’s rise is the launch of digital asset strategies by treasury firms. Pantera Capital is reportedly exploring plans to launch a vehicle for acquiring Solana. The company plans to allocate up to $1.25 billion to accumulate SOL tokens. Similarly, Sharps Technology announced a $400 million private placement aimed at establishing a Solana reserve to bolster its financials.

Sharps cited the low cost and increased Solana adoption over the years as major drivers while tapping huge institutional players like Pantera, ParaFi, FalconX, CoinFund, Arrington Capital, etc. This week, DeFi Development Corp purchased $77 million worth of the asset, taking its total stash to $317 million.