Crypto Assets Can be Part of Diversified Portfolio, Japan’s Finance Minister Kato Says

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 18:27
Japan’s Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Monday that cryptocurrencies can be part of a diversified portfolio.

“Crypto assets have risks surrounding high volatility, but through building an appropriate investment environment, they could be part of diversified investments,” Kato said while speaking at an event in Tokyo, according to Bloomberg.

The minister added that the government has been trying to ensure that innovation isn’t stifled by excessive regulation.

Kato’s comments are particularly notable in the context of Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 200%, which raises concerns about imminent financial repression and potential depreciation of the yen.

Financial repression involves policies aimed at reducing government debt burdens through measures such as inflation, low or negative real interest rates, currency depreciation and capital controls.

These policies tend to erode returns on traditional fixed-income and cash holdings, thereby boosting the appeal of alternative investments, such as cryptocurrencies, which offer real returns and diversification.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/08/25/japan-s-finance-minister-says-crypto-assets-can-be-part-of-diversified-portfolio

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
