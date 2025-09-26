Crypto bill, stablecoins, new ETPs to drive Q4 crypto returns: Analysts

Favorable policy shifts, growing ETP access, and stablecoin momentum could be the key themes for the crypto market coming into Q4, analysts told Cointelegraph.

Crypto prices will likely be spurred by crypto market structure legislation, stablecoins and a flood of exchange-traded products (ETP) in the fourth quarter, analysts told Cointelegraph, after assets tied to digital treasuries dominated over the last quarter.

In a report released on Thursday, crypto asset manager Grayscale's research team said crypto market structure legislation in the US, the CLARITY Act, represents “comprehensive financial services legislation,” and could be “a catalyst for deeper integration with the traditional financial services industry.”

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of a generic listing standard for commodity-based ETPs could also spark inflows because it increases the “number of crypto assets accessible to US investors.”

