Crypto Bloodbath: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Top Coins Suffer Major Losses in 24 Hours

By: Coinstats
2025/09/16 14:27
  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana struggle, while smaller altcoins surge higher.
  • XRP, BNB, and Dogecoin see sharp declines amid market bloodbath.
  • OpenxAI leads with massive 144.9% surge, defying the downturn.

The cryptocurrency market took a sharp turn today, with major coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana experiencing significant losses. Despite some recent optimism in the space, the past 24 hours saw widespread declines, leaving traders on edge. Bitcoin (BTC), the leader of the pack, fell by 0.5%, now trading at $115,808. Even with its $2.3 trillion market cap, the drop marks a sudden shift in momentum for the flagship cryptocurrency.


Etherium (ETH) was next in line, falling by 0.6% to $4528.27. The second-largest crypto in terms of market capitalization has been handling the pressure as the larger market suffers, even with over $33.7 billion of trading volume.


XRP (XRP), which has experienced its share of highs and lows lately, registered a significant decrease of 2.3%, dropping to $2.99. Its market cap is still solid at $178 billion, but the coin is experiencing mounting opposition in these turbulent times.


BNB (BNB) was not an exception as it dropped to the negative by 0.7% to $924.70. It has a market cap of $128.5 billion, which is evident enough that the big coins are experiencing the effects of this abrupt decline as well.


Also Read: RLUSD Shows Resilience Amid Market Volatility, Trading Volume Climbs 31%


The recent regainment coin, Solana (SOL), saw its value crater by 3.2%, and it is currently valued at $235.67. The recent decline concerns the company because it has a market capitalization of $127.8 billion, and it may not be able to sustain its growth in the present market environment.


Dogecoin (DOGE), a frequent crypto volatility indicator, was significantly hurt, losing 5% to $0.2671. The coin has been impacted by the larger market pullback, whereas it has a market capitalization of $40 billion.


Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) fell by 4.5% and 0.8%, respectively, putting their prices at $0.8618 and $23.45. Both coins are currently in decline, with Cardano experiencing a decline following a stint of relative stability.


Top Gainers Defy the Trend Amid Market Bloodbath

While the majority of the cryptocurrency market faced losses, some altcoins managed to defy the market trend and posted impressive gains. OpenxAI (OPENX) was a standout, soaring by 144.9% in 24 hours, reaching $1.78 with a trading volume of $6.9 million.


Ethernity Chain (ERN) also showed good performance, increasing by 57.2% to $6.02. Merlin Chain (MERL) was not far behind, increasing by 35.8% and currently trading at $0.2094.


Avalon (AVL) and Quack AI (Q) contributed 29.8% and 26.2%, respectively, to the general market downturn. Avalon is currently trading at $0.2135, with Quack AI trading at $0.02988, which has been supported by good trading volume.


Concordium (CCD) and Zora (ZORA) were the only altcoins that surged by 25.5% and 18.1% respectively, as the entire market dropped.


The cryptocurrency market has had a rough day in the last 24 hours, as both Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have registered impressive losses. Despite this, a few altcoins, including OpenxAI and Ethernity Chain, showed remarkable resilience, posting substantial gains even as the broader market faced turmoil. As the market adjusts to these fluctuations, it remains to be seen whether these trends will continue or if recovery is on the horizon.


Also Read: Breaking: Ripple’s $25 Million Boost to Small Businesses and Veterans with XRPL Power – Here’s the Impact!


The post Crypto Bloodbath: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Top Coins Suffer Major Losses in 24 Hours appeared first on 36Crypto.

