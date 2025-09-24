Following a recent pullback, Ethereum, the leading altcoin, appears to have entered a bearish state, with the asset constantly dropping towards the $4,000 price mark. As the broader crypto market faced a significant downswing on Monday, ETH’s sudden decline has led to the liquidation of several long positions. Ethereum Leads In Massive Crypto Liquidation The […]Following a recent pullback, Ethereum, the leading altcoin, appears to have entered a bearish state, with the asset constantly dropping towards the $4,000 price mark. As the broader crypto market faced a significant downswing on Monday, ETH’s sudden decline has led to the liquidation of several long positions. Ethereum Leads In Massive Crypto Liquidation The […]

Crypto Bloodbath: Ethereum Endures Largest Liquidation Wave Since 2021, More Decline Ahead?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/24 02:00
Following a recent pullback, Ethereum, the leading altcoin, appears to have entered a bearish state, with the asset constantly dropping towards the $4,000 price mark. As the broader crypto market faced a significant downswing on Monday, ETH’s sudden decline has led to the liquidation of several long positions.

Ethereum Leads In Massive Crypto Liquidation

The cryptocurrency market is extremely negative, and Ethereum is once again in the limelight of the waning action after experiencing a massive wave of liquidations. On Monday, the majority of digital assets saw a sharp pullback, causing a notable liquidation in the market. However, ETH was at the forefront of the development, recording the most liquidation.

According to Alphractal, an advanced investment and on-chain data platform, ETH experienced its largest liquidation since 2021, resulting in the liquidation of billions of positions and highlighting the dangers of excessive speculation. This massive liquidation implies that the market is undergoing a major deleveraging.

While Ethereum took the brunt of the sell-off, the market as a whole also felt the volatility. As a result, the development has raised concerns about the sentiment of investors and the market structure. In a 24-hour time frame, Alphractal highlighted that the cryptocurrency market underwent a significant deleveraging process, with liquidations reaching nearly $3 billion. 

Ethereum

Data shared by the on-chain platform shows that Ethereum flushed out positions worth $900 million, surpassing Bitcoin, the crypto king. Bitcoin comes in second with nearly $800 million, while Solana and XRP followed with over $236 million and $99 million in liquidations, respectively.

To further delve into the development, the platform has examined the 24h Liquidations/Open Interest ratio, a key metric that spot assets are experiencing strong deleveraging. After the investigation, Alphractal outlined an interesting trend in the massive market liquidation, particularly altcoins.

The platform noted that altcoins in the Top 10 to Top 700 by market capitalization accounted for the largest liquidations. Therefore, the greatest potential to drive traders out of the market is found in smaller tokens.

BTC And ETH Deleveraging Is Not That Huge

In the meantime, Alphractal revealed that Ethereum is yet to witness a significant deleveraging, as well as BTC, which could open the door for extended liquidations in the upcoming days. Presently, speculations are whether this eradication might impact the next phase of the digital asset cycle.

Offering insights on the crypto liquidation, Joao Wedson, the founder of Alphractal, claims the market is going through an intriguing deleveraging that requires careful observation. Wedson is confident that this moment might be the ideal time to flush out the weak hands and prepare for a possible opportunity in the near term.

At the time of writing, ETH and BTC were trading at $4,208 and $113,047, demonstrating a 0.38% rise and a 0.24% increase in the last 24 hours, respectively. While Ethereum’s trading volume has risen by 2.19% in the past day, BTC’s trading volume has increased by more than 33% within the same time frame.

Ethereum
