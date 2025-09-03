Crypto.com CEO bets on Fed rate cut to fuel crypto markets in Q4

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek predicted a Fed rate cut this month, which would lead to a strong fourth-quarter for the crypto market.

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek is confident that digital assets will be boosted in the fourth quarter of the year, primarily driven by the US central bank reducing interest rates.

Marszalek said in an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday that Crypto.com’s revenue is likely to be better this year, “especially if we see a Fed rate cut and a strong Q4 following.”

He added that he’s betting on the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates at its Sept. 17 meeting, which is usually good for crypto as borrowing becomes cheaper and more liquidity is available for riskier investments.

