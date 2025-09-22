The post Crypto.com Data Breach Shows Why You Need a Crypto Wallet like Best Wallet Now More than Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 16:14 A new report links Crypto.com’s alleged breach to Scattered Spider, renewing concerns over exchange transparency. Here’s why apps like Best Wallet matter. Bloomberg just dropped a bombshell linking Crypto.com to a breach carried out by the Scattered Spider hacker collective, a group infamous for social-engineering attacks on big corporations. Investigators traced the intrusion back to Noah Urban, a Florida teenager who tricked employees into handing over credentials and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Crypto.com insists the fallout was minor, affecting only a ‘small number’ of individuals and, crucially, no customer funds. Still, the revelation has reignited a heated debate: can you really trust exchanges to be upfront about security incidents? Transparency gaps make it clear that the real risk isn’t just losing coins, but having your data exposed. That’s why more people are shifting toward self-custody. And with wallets like Best Wallet combining security tech with real utility, it’s becoming easier to protect both your assets and privacy. What Happened at Crypto.com Investigators say Noah Urban, just 20 years old, played the role of a ‘caller’ inside the Scattered Spider collective. His job was to impersonate IT staff, phish employees, and coax them into handing over credentials. Source: Bloomberg (@business) on X With that access, the crew slipped into internal systems, part of a spree that hit more than 200 companies through SIM swaps, phishing campaigns, and even data stolen from UPS records. Authorities eventually seized $4.8M in crypto from Urban’s devices and tied him to at least $25M in damages. A U.S. court ordered $13M in restitution to dozens of victims, and last month sentenced Urban to 10 years in prison. Crypto.com, meanwhile, maintains that the breach was limited. The exchange says it disclosed the incident to regulators, only a ‘very… The post Crypto.com Data Breach Shows Why You Need a Crypto Wallet like Best Wallet Now More than Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 16:14 A new report links Crypto.com’s alleged breach to Scattered Spider, renewing concerns over exchange transparency. Here’s why apps like Best Wallet matter. Bloomberg just dropped a bombshell linking Crypto.com to a breach carried out by the Scattered Spider hacker collective, a group infamous for social-engineering attacks on big corporations. Investigators traced the intrusion back to Noah Urban, a Florida teenager who tricked employees into handing over credentials and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud. Crypto.com insists the fallout was minor, affecting only a ‘small number’ of individuals and, crucially, no customer funds. Still, the revelation has reignited a heated debate: can you really trust exchanges to be upfront about security incidents? Transparency gaps make it clear that the real risk isn’t just losing coins, but having your data exposed. That’s why more people are shifting toward self-custody. And with wallets like Best Wallet combining security tech with real utility, it’s becoming easier to protect both your assets and privacy. What Happened at Crypto.com Investigators say Noah Urban, just 20 years old, played the role of a ‘caller’ inside the Scattered Spider collective. His job was to impersonate IT staff, phish employees, and coax them into handing over credentials. Source: Bloomberg (@business) on X With that access, the crew slipped into internal systems, part of a spree that hit more than 200 companies through SIM swaps, phishing campaigns, and even data stolen from UPS records. Authorities eventually seized $4.8M in crypto from Urban’s devices and tied him to at least $25M in damages. A U.S. court ordered $13M in restitution to dozens of victims, and last month sentenced Urban to 10 years in prison. Crypto.com, meanwhile, maintains that the breach was limited. The exchange says it disclosed the incident to regulators, only a ‘very…

Crypto.com Data Breach Shows Why You Need a Crypto Wallet like Best Wallet Now More than Ever

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:09
Threshold
T$0,01532-6,75%
Union
U$0,01126-13,00%
RealLink
REAL$0,06009-4,10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004742-8,71%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08499-3,56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017078-1,94%
Wink
LIKE$0,008044-0,37%
Everscale
EVER$0,01721-11,92%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00559-0,17%
WHY
WHY$0,00000003392+2,38%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02365-5,70%
Crypto News
  • 22 September 2025
  • |
  • 16:14

A new report links Crypto.com’s alleged breach to Scattered Spider, renewing concerns over exchange transparency. Here’s why apps like Best Wallet matter.

Bloomberg just dropped a bombshell linking Crypto.com to a breach carried out by the Scattered Spider hacker collective, a group infamous for social-engineering attacks on big corporations.

Investigators traced the intrusion back to Noah Urban, a Florida teenager who tricked employees into handing over credentials and later pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Crypto.com insists the fallout was minor, affecting only a ‘small number’ of individuals and, crucially, no customer funds.

Still, the revelation has reignited a heated debate: can you really trust exchanges to be upfront about security incidents? Transparency gaps make it clear that the real risk isn’t just losing coins, but having your data exposed.

That’s why more people are shifting toward self-custody. And with wallets like Best Wallet combining security tech with real utility, it’s becoming easier to protect both your assets and privacy.

What Happened at Crypto.com

Investigators say Noah Urban, just 20 years old, played the role of a ‘caller’ inside the Scattered Spider collective. His job was to impersonate IT staff, phish employees, and coax them into handing over credentials.

Source: Bloomberg (@business) on X

With that access, the crew slipped into internal systems, part of a spree that hit more than 200 companies through SIM swaps, phishing campaigns, and even data stolen from UPS records.

Authorities eventually seized $4.8M in crypto from Urban’s devices and tied him to at least $25M in damages. A U.S. court ordered $13M in restitution to dozens of victims, and last month sentenced Urban to 10 years in prison.

Crypto.com, meanwhile, maintains that the breach was limited. The exchange says it disclosed the incident to regulators, only a ‘very small number’ of individuals had their personal information exposed, and no customer funds were touched.

Critics aren’t so convinced, arguing that a lack of open disclosure undermines user trust and raises fresh doubts about exchange transparency.

Transparency Debate & Bigger Risks

This incident has now sparked a wider debate: should exchanges disclose every breach, no matter how ‘contained’? Critics argue yes, because even limited intrusions reveal weaknesses that could be exploited again.

On-chain investigator ZachXBT went further by accusing the platform of deliberately downplaying the incident to protect its image.

Source: @zachXBT on X

This isn’t an isolated concern. Coinbase failed to stop considerable social engineering attacks, claims ZachXBT, a failure that left customers exposed to over $300M in yearly losses, showing how quickly these events can spiral.

The problem lies in centralized Know Your Customer (KYC) databases. By forcing millions of people to upload IDs, addresses, and financial details, exchanges create giant databases that hackers target relentlessly.

Security researcher Pcaversaccio sums it up bluntly on X:

‘You can change your password easily, but not your passport, and they know it.’

That line hits home. When you trust an exchange with your identity, you’re not just risking your coins; you’re risking the personal details that define who you are.

Why Wallet Choice Matters More Than Ever

The Crypto.com breach is another reminder that self-custody cuts out the biggest risk of trusting a centralized exchange with both your funds and your personal data.

When you leave assets on an exchange, you’re not just exposed to hacks; you’re tied to a massive KYC database that hackers target again and again.

Incidents at Crypto.com, Coinbase, and high-profile SIM-swap cases all prove the same point: exchanges remain prime attack surfaces. By contrast, crypto wallets give you control. They don’t hold your ID, they don’t stockpile your sensitive data, and they don’t gamble with your trust.

But not all wallets are built the same. If you want real protection along with modern features, you need something that moves beyond simple storage. That’s where Best Wallet, with its $BEST utility token, is starting to stand out.

Best Wallet and the $BEST Token – Security Meets Utility

Best Wallet positions itself as the next-gen alternative to MetaMask, blending compliance with a far more user-friendly design. At its core, it runs on Fireblocks MPC-CMP, the same multi-part computation tech trusted by major institutions, giving you custody-grade protection without the complexity.

Its built-in crypto launchpad has also already helped fund several new presales, stepping in as a middleman and eliminating scam mirror sites that usually trip up retail buyers.

The wallet’s built-in token scanner is another DeFi-friendly security tool that blocks suspicious cryptos, protecting you from copycats and other DEX token traps.

The traction speaks volumes: a 60K+ following on X and 50% month-on-month user growth. Instead of learning about exchange breaches after the fact, you can cut risk upfront with tools designed to secure you.

The ecosystem revolves around the $BEST token, the wallet’s native cryptocurrency backed by several noteworthy holder perks.

Holding $BEST means reduced transaction fees, early presale access, and governance rights, plus the chance to earn an impressive 83% APY through staking.

The presale has already raised more than $16M, with tokens now priced at $0.025675. The project is still in phase 2, with Best Wallet working on expanding its network support to 60+ chains.

Looking further ahead in phase 3, the upcoming Best Card will let you spend crypto like cash while earning cashback and enjoying lower fees.

While exchanges wrestle with lawsuits and hacks, Best Wallet offers institution-grade security, full self-custody, and real utility built to meet your daily crypto needs.

Join $BEST’s presale and get governance perks within Best Wallet.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/crypto-com-data-breach-best-wallet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

The post BitGo expands its presence in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo, global leader in digital asset infrastructure, announces a significant expansion of its presence in Europe. The company, through its subsidiary BitGo Europe GmbH, has obtained an extension of the license from BaFin (German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority), allowing it to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading services directly from Frankfurt, Germany. This move marks a decisive step for the European digital asset market, offering institutional investors the opportunity to access secure, regulated cryptocurrency trading integrated with advanced custody and management services. A comprehensive offering for European institutional investors With the extension of the license according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation, initially obtained in May 2025, BitGo Europe expands the range of services available for European investors. Now, in addition to custody, staking, and transfer of digital assets, the platform also offers a spot trading service on thousands of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Institutional investors can now leverage BitGo’s OTC desk and a high-performance electronic trading platform, designed to ensure fast, secure, and transparent transactions. Aggregated access to numerous liquidity sources, including leading market makers and exchanges, allows for trading at competitive prices and high-quality executions. Security and Regulation at the Core of BitGo’s Strategy According to Brett Reeves, Head of European Sales and Go Network at BitGo, the goal is clear: “We are excited to strengthen our European platform and enable our clients to operate smoothly, competitively, and securely.§By combining our institutional custody solution with high-performance trading execution, clients will be able to access deep liquidity with the peace of mind that their assets will remain in cold storage, under regulated custody and compliant with MiCA.” The security of digital assets is indeed one of the cornerstones of BitGo’s offering. All services are designed to ensure that investors’ assets remain protected in regulated cold storage, minimizing operational and counterparty risks.…
Movement
MOVE$0,1151-12,20%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,118077-10,55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017078-1,95%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:28
Share
BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

BlackRock and Marvel Studios acquire major stakes in Mutual Capital, boosting its role as a leader in asset tokenization.]]>
Major
MAJOR$0,13467-15,78%
Share
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 17:10
Share
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$2,904-6,44%
Threshold
T$0,01531-6,58%
holoride
RIDE$0,000925-8,68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Share

Trending News

More

BitGo expands its presence in Europe

BlackRock and Marvel Studios Acquire Big Stakes in Mutual Capital

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Forward Industries Launches $4B ATM Offering to Expand Solana Treasury

Federal Reserve Official: Limits on Interest Payments on Stablecoins Must Be Adhered to When Implementing the GENIUS Act