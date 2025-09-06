Crypto.com Expands Access To DeFi

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 13:43
Crypto.com, a globally leading crypto exchange, has officially launched the on-chain staking functionality on its web platform. This is a major expansion of its decentralized finance offerings outside its mobile app.

The addition of on-chain staking puts the exchange giant in a better position to own a larger portion of the booming staking sector that has otherwise gotten highly competitive as thousands of institutional and retail investors seek passive income opportunities within the existing crypto environment.

This launch is also an important in the course of market trends wher established centralized exchanges are looking for innovative ways to offer end-to-end DeFi services. Cryptocurrency staking through the web interface will allow Crypto.Com to meet user demand in terms of more accessible and desktop-friendly staking interfaces. 

This is a big boost for the company, especially around the time when the platform continues to build its standing within the competitive cryptocurrency services ecosystem.

The web-based staking platform provides customers with the option to stake in several blockchain networks and rewards over 30 tokens, including the most popular crypto assets such as $ETH, $SOL, and $CRO.This offer is an indication of the effort by Crypto.com to deliver institutional-level services, with the same user-friendly philosophy that has propelled its success on the retail platform.

Better User Experience and Seamless Integration

The new web platform is designed with user experience and ease of use as a priority, that will make use of existing Crypto.com accounts to create a streamlined onboarding process automatically. All a user needs to do is scan a QR code on the login page and map their mobile apps logins without having to go through the complicated process of creating new accounts or undergoing other authentication processes. 

This simple integration shows that Crypto.com recognizes the fact that user experience can oftentimes be the factor that defines the rate of adoption in the competitive staking market.

The design philosophy of the platform stresses it is simple without the sacrifice of functionality. Their staking portfolios are available on desktop and mobile browsers, giving users the flexibility that current crypto investors expect. This multi-purpose strategy reflects the reality that hardcore stakers will significantly enjoy desktop interface-based portfolio management even though they continue to access their portfolios via a mobile interface when they are on the go.

The interface is compatible with real-time staking rewards tracking and offers in-depth analytics to help its users track their passive income streams. It runs as a platform without staking requirements, or predetermined durations required by Crypto.com, which allows participants to be as flexible in their staking approaches as they can.

Highly Competitive Yield Structure and Token Support

Crypto.Com plans enter the web-based staking market with attractive yield propositions, including plans to offer up to 19.07% annual percentage yield on idle assets. Such competitive rate structure puts this platform in a better place as compared to other in-practice staking structures available in the market today.

The number of tokens supported by the platform (more than 30), including high-profile crypto assets, such as Ethereum, Solana, and many different DeFi tokens, indicate the full coverage of the market. The wide range of tokens available supports a wide variety of investment options for the users. Moreover, the presence of both layer-1 and layer-2 tokens shows that the platform acknowledges the dynamic nature of the blockchain space.

The platform allows on-chain staking, in which assets are used to provide security to the network, as well as liquid staking products, which offer liquidity in the form of tradeable receipt tokens. This approach has two benefits: users can obtain staking rewards, and also be able to engage easily with larger DeFi ecosystems, which is a major shortcoming of legacy staking methods.

Conclusion

With the staking market still emerging, the launch of a web platform by Crypto.Com should not be seen as simply a feature-addition. It is an indication that the exchange aspires to be a central platform in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. The success of the platform will rest on its capacity to process competitive yields and to guarantee consumer experience and security standards equivalent to or higher than those of specialized staking providers.

The launch also illustrates the rising user demands of smooth cross-platform cryptocurrency services. As the market develops, the institutional-grade features with consumer-friendly interfaces are more in demand among the customers. This is exactly what Crypto.com is seeking to balance with this online expansion of the platform.

Farhan Karim is a technology writer and content strategist with 15+ years of experience writing thousands of articles, blogs, whitepapers, and ebooks on Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and other tech niches. His expertise in content strategy, SEO, and a keen eye on the ever-evolving tech space have led him to work with companies like Pepsi, Huawei, Arab News, and now Blockchain Reporter.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/crypto-com-expands-access-to-defi-launches-web-based-on-chain-staking-on-platform/

