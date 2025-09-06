Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19%

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/06 18:46
Solana
SOL$202.04-3.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01728+4.84%
Cronos
CRO$0.26963+0.34%
Ethereum
ETH$4,297.31-3.60%
RWAX
APP$0.002549-3.44%

TLDR:

  • Crypto.com introduces on-chain staking on its web platform with rewards of up to 19.07% p.a. on idle assets.
  • Over 30 tokens, including ETH, SOL, and CRO, are now supported through the new desktop-friendly staking interface.
  • Users can access staking with a QR code login, creating a seamless connection between the app and web accounts.
  • The platform supports both on-chain and liquid staking, giving users flexibility while engaging in DeFi ecosystems.

The race for staking services just got tighter. Crypto.com has launched on-chain staking on its web platform, expanding access beyond its mobile app. The move comes as investors look for ways to earn passive income without complex setups. 

With web access, users gain a desktop-friendly option to manage staking portfolios alongside their mobile accounts. It reflects a wider push by exchanges to combine DeFi flexibility with easier access for both retail and institutional investors.

Crypto.com Web Staking Expands Crypto Access

In a post shared on X, Crypto.com confirmed the launch of its new staking interface on desktop browsers. 

The company described the feature as an extension of its existing app services. It allows users to log in by scanning a QR code, avoiding additional registrations or security checks. The integration keeps accounts connected while giving users more choice in how they interact with the platform.

The exchange said customers can now stake over 30 tokens through the interface. Supported assets include Ethereum, Solana, and the platform’s own CRO token. Rewards vary by network but can reach as high as 19.07% annually, depending on asset and conditions.

The design mirrors what traders expect in today’s staking environment. The platform provides live tracking of rewards and analytics for portfolio management. Users can monitor income streams without fixed lockup periods, which keeps staking flexible.

Crypto.com highlighted that the new system works across browsers, allowing stakers to manage funds on both desktop and mobile devices. This step brings the exchange closer to a seamless cross-platform experience.

Competitive Yields and Token Variety

The yield structure gives Crypto.com an edge in a crowded market. Offering up to 19.07% p.a. puts it in range of the highest rates among major providers. The platform’s decision to cover over 30 tokens also broadens its appeal. Investors can diversify across both layer-1 networks and DeFi-focused assets.

Unlike traditional staking services, the platform supports both direct on-chain staking and liquid staking. With liquid options, users receive receipt tokens that can be used in DeFi protocols. This keeps funds accessible while still generating rewards.

The company explained that staking through the new system supports network security while giving users greater liquidity. This mix of options responds to investor demand for more flexible passive income opportunities.

By expanding beyond its app, Crypto.com positions itself to capture a larger share of the staking market. The launch arrives at a time when desktop users are looking for more efficient tools to manage crypto holdings. With this web interface, the company offers institutional-style features with the same streamlined design that drove its retail adoption.

The post Crypto.com Expands Beyond App With Web-Based Staking and Yields Hitting 19% appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

The post Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP In The Skies: Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-in-the-skies-air-china-may-let-millions-pay-with-crypto/
XRP
XRP$2.8099-2.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017273+4.71%
Sign
SIGN$0.07208-2.83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 19:10
Share
BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

BlockchainFX nears $7M presale at $0.022, offering daily USDT rewards, 500+ assets in one app, and a BFX Visa Card. Analysts tip 100x upside by launch.
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.6389-1.96%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
RWAX
APP$0.00255-1.84%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 19:17
Share
the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

The post the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A purchase in ICO of about 310,000 dollars for 1,000,000 ETH, a wallet that remained dormant for years, and a recent reactivation linked to staking: the emblematic case of Ethereum’s early buyers returns to the center of the debate just as the flows related to ETF products are reshaping the institutional demand for the asset.  According to data collected from on-chain analysis updated as of September 5, 2025, movements exceeding 100,000 ETH from historical wallets are rare events and generate spikes of attention in spot and derivatives markets. On-chain analysts who monitor the markets observe that the conversion of large balances into staking tends to reduce surrounding liquidity and increase the informational value of such movements. In daily monitoring, intraday volume fluctuations of up to 20–30% have been detected on some centralized exchanges following alerts on dormant wallets. The on-chain dossier: from the ETH ICO to recent moves At the ICO of Ethereum (2014), a participant would have purchased 1M ETH for about $310,000, corresponding to a price of approximately $0.31 per token. Today, that allocation, assuming a unit price of ETH equal to $4,300 (reference estimate updated to September 5, 2025), would be equivalent to over 4.3 billion dollars. After a long period of inactivity, the wallet has been reported for new operations, including the staking of about 150,000 ETH, with a potential value in the order of hundreds of millions. It should be noted that the mere reappearance of such a balance tends to capture the attention of operators. To provide context: the reactivation of a large balance after years tends to impact market expectations more than the immediate supply, especially when the tokens are staked for validation, reducing the circulating liquidity in the short term. That said, the signaling effect can be significant even without spot movements.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10052+3.03%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.51%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05377-1.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 18:53
Share

Trending News

More

Air China May Let Millions Pay With Crypto

BlockchainFX: The Top Crypto Presale That’s Changing the Game for 100x Crypto Seekers

the “million ETH” reactivates. And now? The impact of ETF flows and staking

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trump’s Media Company Closes $105M Crypto.com Deal