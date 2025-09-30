Crypto.com Partners with Sharp Technology to Boost Solana Ecosystem

Crypto.com has entered a new partnership with Sharp Technology & Solana Solutions ($STSS) to accelerate the growth of the Solana ecosystem.

The collaboration is designed to strengthen Solana-native projects while helping STSS expand its digital asset treasury management strategy.

At the center of the partnership is a focus on secure custody, liquidity, and direct support for builders working within Solana.

$STSS Expands Treasury with Crypto.com

Sharp Technology & Solana Solutions (STSS) currently holds over $400 million in Solana (SOL). According to CoinMarketCap, Solana trades at $210 with a market cap of $114 billion at press time.

STSS plans to channel a portion of its Solana holdings into Solana-native projects. This move aligns with the firm’s long-term strategy of using its treasury to support ecosystem growth. By tapping into Crypto.com’s institutional-grade tools, STSS can safeguard its assets while actively deploying capital into promising ventures.

Institutional-Grade Custody

The first pillar of this partnership is custody. Crypto.com is bringing its MPC key architecture, segregated accounts, and policy controls to manage STSS’s large-scale holdings.

On top of the infrastructure, Crypto.com’s U.S. custody trust is fully licensed and has passed SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II audits. This compliance-driven approach ensures that STSS has both the security and regulatory backing needed to handle significant digital asset exposure.

The custody framework also supports broad asset management functions:

Asset segregation

Whitelisted withdrawals

Role-based permissions

Compliance guardrails

These measures make custody not just about safekeeping, but about operational flexibility and transparency.

OTC Liquidity and Block Trades

Alongside custody, STSS will gain access to Crypto.com’s OTC desk. The platform promises deep liquidity and zero-fee block trades, a critical advantage for institutions moving large sums of crypto.

Crypto.com also offers a lightning-fast OTC API stack, enabling efficient execution of trades at scale. This technical edge means STSS can balance its Solana positions more effectively while still ensuring discretion and security.

Fueling Solana-Native Projects

Beyond treasury management, this partnership is about expanding Solana’s ecosystem. Crypto.com plans to prioritize integrations with select Solana projects backed by STSS.

This integration will open access through qualified custodians, making it easier for institutional players to interact with Solana assets. For projects, it means more liquidity, more visibility, and stronger infrastructure support.

By channeling treasury funds into startups and decentralized apps, STSS is positioning itself as a core player in Solana’s next wave of growth.

The Bigger Picture for Solana

Solana continues to rank among the top blockchain networks for speed, scalability, and developer activity. Its growing DeFi and NFT sectors have made it one of Ethereum’s main challengers.

At press time, Solana’s daily trading volume sits above $6.5 billion on CoinMarketCap, reflecting strong investor interest. With partners like STSS and Crypto.com committing resources, the Solana ecosystem could see faster adoption and deeper institutional trust.

This collaboration signals that treasury-backed ecosystem funding is gaining traction as a strategy. Instead of holding idle assets, institutions like STSS are deploying capital directly into builders, creating a cycle of growth that benefits both treasury holders and the blockchain.

The STSS x Crypto.com collaboration is more than just an institutional upgrade. It’s a roadmap for how Solana can continue scaling. By combining secure custody, high-liquidity OTC services, and project-level integrations, the partnership sets a new standard for ecosystem-focused treasury management.

As more institutions follow this model, Solana’s growth may accelerate beyond retail adoption. For now, the $400M+ commitment from STSS stands as a signal of confidence in Solana’s future.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

