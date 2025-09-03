Exchange News

The platform’s extensive user rewards program, Level Up, was redesigned today by Crypto.com. It now offers cash yield, a credit and debit card, and zero trading fees on stocks and cryptocurrency. It is the biggest program globally and can be accessed by subscription or CRO staking.

Level Up benefits come in feature three tiers: Plus, Pro and Private. Subscription plans start at just $4.99 / month. Benefits include:

Up to 5% APY on Cash1

Up to 6% back in CRO on ALL purchases with your Crypto.com Visa Signature® Credit Card, depending on tier2

Up to 5% back in CRO on ALL purchases with your Crypto.com Prepaid Card3

1.25%-2.5% Stock transfer bonus4

Up to 9.5% CRO staking5

No foreign transaction fees for the Crypto.com Prepaid Card3

Zero-commission Stocks trading3

Kris Marszalek, CEO and Co-Founder of Crypto.com stated:

Visit find out more and begin by selecting your level, go visit Crypto.com Level Up.

*Please note availability and terms subject to legal terms and jurisdiction restrictions. See the Crypto.com Level Up webpage for your region to learn more and to review the applicable disclosures and disclaimers for each of the potential benefits and costs relevant to your region.