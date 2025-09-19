The post Crypto.com Teams Up with Sei Network for Institutional Custody Solutions appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Crypto.com has partnered with Sei Network to provide secure custody solutions tailored for institutional clients. This collaboration ensures enhanced safety and compliance for Sei’s digital assets under Crypto.com’s trusted custody platform. Institutional investors can now confidently manage Sei Network assets with robust security and regulatory standards, further enabling growth and adoption of Sei’s ecosystem among professional and high-net-worth users. This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening institutional access to blockchain technology.