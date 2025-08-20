Crypto Crash Deepens: Why did Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Altcoins Crash?

By: Coinstats
2025/08/20 19:08
NEAR
NEAR$2.458-3.38%
Solana
SOL$180.5-1.54%
Binance Coin
BNB$828.79-2.20%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,390.19-2.12%
Capverse
CAP$0.06432-3.39%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002648-9.03%

Crypto Crash Today: Widespread Sell-Off

The crypto market has entered another sharp correction, with nearly every major coin trading deep in the red. Bitcoin’s retreat below $114K has rattled investors, while Ethereum and leading altcoins face double-digit weekly losses. High trading volumes show that liquidation pressure is still intense, reflecting a fragile market environment.

TOTAL_2025-08-20_14-05-07.png

Total crypto market cap in USD - TradingView

Crypto Prices Today: Latest Prices Snapshot

Based on the latest market data (see chart):

  • Bitcoin ($BTC): $113,587, down 1.72% daily and -5.59% weekly
  • Ethereum ($ETH): $4,212, down 1.98% daily and -10.20% weekly
  • $XRP: $2.89, down 4.10% daily and nearly -12% weekly
  • $BNB: $831, down 1.60% daily
  • Solana ($SOL): $180.96, down 10.07% weekly
  • Cardano ($ADA): $0.85, down 8.38% daily and sliding further

Screenshot 2025-08-20 133329.png

Top cryptos by market cap - coinmarketcap

Stablecoins such as $USDT and $USDC remain anchored near $1, but high trading volumes show that capital is rotating out of risk assets and into safe havens.

What’s Driving the Crypto Crash?

The market downturn comes amid a mix of macroeconomic and crypto-specific pressures:

  • Macroeconomics: Inflation in the EU remains steady at 2%, keeping central banks cautious on rate cuts. Global risk sentiment is weakening, hitting speculative markets hard.
  • Technical Selling: After recent all-time highs, major cryptos are facing heavy profit-taking.
  • Liquidity Crunch: Over-leveraged traders are facing liquidation, fueling the sell-off across multiple tokens.

Crypto Prediction: What’s Next for Crypto?

The market remains on shaky ground as Bitcoin struggles to stabilize above $113K. If the sell-off deepens, key levels to watch are $110K for BTC, $4,000 for ETH, and $0.80 for ADA. A rebound is possible if buyers step in at these support levels, but sentiment remains fragile.

Short-term volatility is expected to stay elevated, with macroeconomic data and global monetary policy continuing to dictate the pace of the next move.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001037+0.97%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-3.79%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Thumzup Media puts on the table 30.7 million shares to acquire Dogehash Technologies, integrating a fleet of 2,500 ASIC Scrypt.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/20 16:47
Share
Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has made a significant move of collaborating with Chainlink (LINK) to develop its ecosystem. With this shift, the meme-turned-utility coin is retwisting its burn policy, ushering in a new mechanism to link all cross-chain transactions back to Ethereum. This approach ensures SHIB continues to honor its roots while branching into new territory. L’article Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Honorswap
HONOR$0.478-5.19%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001222-2.78%
Movement
MOVE$0.1261-4.75%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 19:06
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Dogecoin maxi-deal: Thumzup acquires Dogehash with 30.7 million shares and prepares for the Nasdaq listing (ticker XDOG)

Shiba Inu’s Chainlink Integration Unlocks Cross-Chain Burns

Valantis acquires stHYPE: $180M of TVL enter the orbit of the DEX on Hyperliquid

Ethereum Fills Crucial CME Gap: Is $10K ETH the Next Target?