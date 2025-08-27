Crypto Data Provider CryptoOnchain Shares New Development That Could Induce Selling Pressure on Bitcoin! Here Are the Details

2025/08/27 19:03
Crypto data provider CryptoOnchain has highlighted a notable development in the Bitcoin market. According to the statement, Bitcoin’s 30-day moving average Taker Call/Sell Ratio has fallen to its lowest level since May 2018.

Bitcoin Bid-Sell Ratio Hits 6-Year Low: Selling Pressure Grows

The Taker Buy/Sell Ratio is a key indicator measuring the balance of buy and sell orders executed at market price on exchanges. A decline in this ratio indicates a weakening of buyer power in the market and a rise in sellers’ dominance. Experts emphasize that this level could signal significant short-term selling pressure for Bitcoin.

CryptoOnchain’s report noted that the decline is linked to increased market uncertainty and volatility, particularly in recent weeks. The US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate policy, developments regarding crypto regulations, and investors’ risk-aversion are cited as key factors contributing to this pressure.

Analysts say this indicator isn’t strong enough to disrupt the long-term trend, but investors should remain cautious in the short term. Bitcoin’s recent decline below $110,000 and increased volatility have further highlighted the importance of this metric.

CryptoOnchain stated that investors should shape their strategies by closely monitoring market depth, liquidity, and macroeconomic data.

This development reveals that selling pressure has returned to the forefront in the Bitcoin market and that investors should act more cautiously in the coming period.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/crypto-data-provider-cryptoonchain-shares-new-development-that-could-induce-selling-pressure-on-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/

