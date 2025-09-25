The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge While Ethereum ETFs Suffer Third Day of Outflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to …The post Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge While Ethereum ETFs Suffer Third Day of Outflows appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to …

Crypto ETF News: Bitcoin ETF Inflows Surge While Ethereum ETFs Suffer Third Day of Outflows

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/25 18:40
Crypto ETF News

On September 24, the US spot Bitcoin ETF saw a combined inflow of $241.00 million, while Ethereum ETFs continued their day 3 streak of outflow. It recorded a total net outflow of $79.36 million, as per the SoSoValue report. 

Bitcoin ETF Breakdown 

After two consecutive days of experiencing huge sell-offs, Bitcoin ETFs finally managed to record an inflow of $241.00 million. BlackRock IBIT led with $128.90 million, and Ark and 21Shares ARKB followed with $37.72 million. 

Additional gains were made by Fidelity FBTC, Bitwise BITB, and Grayscale BTC of $29.70 million, $24.69 million, and $13.56 million, respectively. VanEck HODL also made a smaller addition of $6.42 million in inflows. 

Despite the inflows, the total trading value of the Bitcoin ETF dropped to $2.58 billion, with total net assets $149.74 billion. This marks 6.62% of Bitcoin market cap, slightly higher than the previous day. 

Ethereum ETF Breakdown 

Ethereum ETFs saw a total outflow of $79.36 million, with Fidelity’s FETH leading with $33.26 million. BlackRock ETHA also experienced heavy selling pressure of $26.47 million, followed by Grayscale’s ETHE $8.91 million. 21Shares TETH and Bitwise ETHW also posted smaller withdrawals of $6.24 million and $4.48 million, respectively. 

The total trading value of Ethereum ETFs dropped below a billion, reaching $971.79 million. Net assets came in at $27.42 billion, representing 5.45% of the Ethereum market cap. 

Bitcoin ETF ethereum ETF Ethereum ETF

Market Context 

Bitcoin is trading at $111,766, signalling a 4.6% drop compared to a week ago. Its market cap has also dipped to $2.225 trillion. Its daily trading volume has reached $49.837 billion, showing mild progress there. 

Ethereum is priced at $4,011.92, with a market cap of $483.822 billion, showing a sharp decline. Its trading volume has also slipped to $37.680 billion, reflecting a slow market. 

Due to heavy outflow this week, Bitcoin and Ethereum’s prices are experiencing price swings. Crypto analysts from Bloomberg warn the market to brace for further volatility.  

FAQs

How does Bitcoin ETF market performance compare to Ethereum ETFs?

On September 24, Bitcoin ETFs had a total trading value of $2.58 billion with $241 million in inflows. Ethereum ETFs saw a lower trading value of $971.79 million, with a total net outflow of $79.36 million.

Which funds contributed most to Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF inflows and outflows?

BlackRock’s IBIT led Bitcoin ETF inflows with $128.90 million. For Ethereum ETFs, Fidelity’s FETH was the primary contributor to outflows, recording a $33.26 million withdrawal.

Why are Bitcoin and Ethereum prices volatile?

Prices are experiencing swings due to heavy outflows from ETFs this week, which impact market liquidity and investor sentiment, leading to increased volatility.

