Crypto ETF Race Heats Up With Avalanche, Litecoin, and Meme Coin Bonk

The ETF spotlight is no longer just on Bitcoin and Ethereum. A new wave of filings aims to bring altcoins like Avalanche (AVAX), Bonk (BONK), Litecoin (LTC), Sui (SUI), and Orbs (ORBS) into the regulated exchange-traded fund market. Analysts see this as a major step, showing that Wall Street is starting to treat altcoins as serious investment options alongside the biggest cryptocurrencies.

The New Wave of crypto ETF Filings

ETF analyst Nate Geraci described the situation as the “floodgates” opening. Bitwise has filed for a spot Avalanche ETF, which would give investors exposure to AVAX without directly holding the token. Defiance is looking at Bitcoin and Ethereum “basis trade” ETFs, aiming to capture price differences between spot and futures.

Tuttle, under its Income Blast brand, is preparing funds linked to Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui, while REX Shares has applied for a leveraged Orbs ETF, designed to offer amplified daily exposure through swaps and options. Together, these filings reflect a growing appetite for regulated products that move beyond BTC and ETH.

Why Regulators Are Watching Closely

Out of all the new proposals, the spot AVAX ETF is seen as the most likely to win approval, thanks to its simpler design. Leveraged or derivatives-based products, such as futures and options ETFs, will face stricter reviews due to concerns over volatility and investor protection.

The SEC has already delayed decisions on several altcoin ETFs from issuers like Franklin Templeton and Fidelity, leaving the market uncertain about how soon these new funds might launch. Still, momentum is clearly building.

Altcoin Season Signals

The timing of these filings comes as the Altcoin Season Index has risen above 76, a level that signals altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin. In past bull cycles, this threshold marked the start of explosive rallies. While gains today are more selective, the trend points toward altcoins gaining momentum.

Crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe added to the optimism, saying many altcoins are ready for a big breakout. He warned there might be a final pullback before the rally, but described the long-term setup as “absolutely fantastic.”

What It Means for the Crypto Market

The arrival of altcoin ETFs would dramatically lower the barrier for traditional investors to access tokens that were previously out of reach. For assets like AVAX and LTC, this could translate into greater institutional participation and stronger liquidity. The inclusion of meme coins like Bonk reflects how investor interest is expanding into more speculative corners of the market, though such products will likely face skepticism over their long-term stability.