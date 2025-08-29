Crypto ETFs: Ether Domination Continues as Bitcoin Trails With Modest Gains

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/29 00:30
GAINS
GAINS$0.02776+0.18%

Ether ETFs extended their inflow streak to five consecutive days, pulling in $309 million, while bitcoin ETFs managed another $81 million inflow despite a small outflow from Bitwise.

Ether ETFs Extend Winning Streak With $309 Million Inflow as Bitcoin Adds $81 Million

Momentum remains firmly on ether’s side. For the fifth straight day, investors piled into ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with $309.48 million in fresh inflows. The streak, now stretching across a full trading week, highlights ether’s growing magnetism for institutional and retail investors alike.

Blackrock’s ETHA was once again the undisputed leader, capturing $262.63 million of the total. Fidelity’s FETH added $20.52 million, while Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust (+$15.05 million) and flagship ETHE (+$5.65 million) also contributed.

Vaneck’s ETHV and 21Shares’ TETH rounded out the day with gains of $3.35 million and $2.28 million. Crucially, no ether fund saw outflows. With trading volume at $2.23 billion, net assets rose to $30.17 billion, crossing another psychological milestone for ether products.

Crypto ETFs: Ether Domination Continues as Bitcoin Trails With Modest GainsEther vs Bitcoin ETF Flows (August 22 – 27)

Bitcoin ETFs also made progress, though at a gentler pace. Flows totaled $81.25 million, spearheaded by Blackrock’s IBIT (+$50.87 million). Fidelity’s FBTC (+$14.65 million), Invesco’s BTCO (+$6.71 million), Franklin’s EZBC (+$6.48 million), and Ark 21Shares’ ARKB (+$5.58 million) all chipped in.

However, Bitwise’s BITB slipped with a $3.05 million outflow, tempering the day’s gains. Total trading stood at $2.81 billion, with bitcoin ETF net assets at $144.57 billion.

Ether’s streak of consecutive inflows now dwarfs bitcoin’s stop-start recovery. The contrast underscores a shifting investor preference that is beginning to define late August’s ETF flows.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

PANews reported on June 27 that according to an official announcement, French listed company Crypto Blockchain Industries announced that it will implement a non-dilutive shareholder loan of up to 20
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0725+3.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/27 14:44
Share
Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,239.24+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 01:22
Share
The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

The funding structure in the Web3 space has long been dominated by a common assumption: infrastructure projects deserve more capital support.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10263+1.65%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1682+8.58%
Share
PANews2025/04/10 15:35
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Blockchain to offer loans up to €20 million for bitcoin and mining equipment

Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

The truth behind the data: the capital battle between consumer applications and infrastructure

NetApp Inc. ($NTAP) Stock: Q1 2026 Earnings and All-Flash Growth

Aave lanceert RWA stablecoin platform Horizon