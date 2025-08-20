Crypto ETFs Extend Losing Streak With Nearly $1 Billion in Redemptions

Crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw nearly $1 billion in redemptions on Tuesday as bitcoin funds lost $523 million and ether ETFs shed $430 million. Fidelity’s funds led the exits, with no ETF managing an inflow.
The crypto ETF market is feeling the weight of investor caution. After Monday’s retreat, redemptions deepened on Tuesday, Aug. 19, with nearly $1 billion exiting bitcoin and ether ETFs combined. Trading activity remained elevated, but the tide of capital flowing out is hard to ignore.
Bitcoin ETFs suffered a punishing $523.31 million outflow. Fidelity’s FBTC alone shed $246.89 million, the heaviest loss of the day. Grayscale’s GBTC followed with $115.53 million in exits, while Bitwise’s BITB bled $86.76 million.
Ark 21shares’ ARKB lost $63.35 million, with smaller outflows hitting Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust (-$7.51 million) and Franklin’s EZBC (-$3.27 million). Not a single bitcoin ETF registered inflows. Despite strong trading volumes of $4.75 billion, net assets slid to $146.20 billion.
Ether ETFs were not spared, logging $429.73 million in outflows. Fidelity’s FETH led with $156.32 million in redemptions, while Grayscale’s ETHE saw $122.05 million leave.
Grayscale’s Ether Mini Trust was hit with $88.53 million in exits, and Bitwise’s ETHW shed $39.80 million. Invesco’s QETH (-$7.44 million), Franklin’s EZET (-$6.29 million), Vaneck’s ETHV (-$3.03 million), and even Blackrock’s ETHA (-$6.27 million) closed the day red. No funds registered inflows. Trading volumes held steady at $2.76 billion, but net assets dropped to $25.94 billion.
Back-to-back outflows suggest investors may be locking in gains after last week’s historic surge. Whether this represents a brief cooldown or the start of a more prolonged correction will be closely watched in the days ahead.