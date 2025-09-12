Crypto Expert Projects XRP Could Reach $1,000 by 2035

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 12:07
Bitcoin
BTC$115,301.97+0.77%
XRP
XRP$3.0521+1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01605-7.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.010464-0.02%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000907+5.34%
  • Pantoja applies Bitcoin’s 8-year timeline to $1,000 milestone for XRP analysis
  • Analyst argues SEC lawsuit delayed XRP progress, creating fresh start opportunity
  • Target requires 31,545% gain from current $3.16 price level over decade

Cryptocurrency investor Armando Pantoja has expressed confidence that XRP will reach four-digit pricing levels, specifically targeting the $1,000 mark. His assessment comes amid recent market corrections that have pulled XRP back from its $3.66 yearly peak to current levels around $3.00.

Pantoja maintains optimism about XRP’s long-term trajectory despite short-term price volatility. The market expert stated that XRP will “definitely” achieve the ambitious $1,000 target, though he acknowledges this projection requires a lengthy timeline to materialize.

Bitcoin Timeline Comparison Drives XRP Projection

Pantoja’s analysis draws comparisons to Bitcoin’s historical progression toward the $1,000 milestone. Bitcoin first reached $1,000 in November 2013, approximately four years after beginning trading, though it immediately lost this level and required additional years to reclaim it permanently.

Bitcoin decisively conquered the $1,000 region in Q1 2017, roughly eight years after its launch. Pantoja applies this eight-year timeline to XRP, though he acknowledges that the coin has already been trading for 13 years without reaching $1,000.

The analyst attributes XRP’s delayed progress to the SEC lawsuit that began in December 2020. Pantoja argues this legal challenge set back the coin’s natural development trajectory, and with the case nearing resolution, XRP can effectively start fresh.

Using this “reset” logic, Pantoja assigns XRP the same eight-year timeline that Bitcoin required to reach $1,000. This framework places his target achievement somewhere between 2033 and 2035.

At current pricing, the coin would need to gain approximately 31,545% to reach the $1,000 target. Pantoja suggests that waiting roughly 10 years for such returns would deliver a 33,233% gain for investors willing to maintain long-term positions.

While Pantoja expresses confidence in this projection, the target would require XRP to achieve price levels that would place its market capitalization at extraordinary levels compared to current cryptocurrency market conditions.

The prediction reflects the speculative nature of long-term cryptocurrency forecasting, where analysts attempt to project multi-year price trajectories based on historical patterns and fundamental analysis. Such projections involve numerous unpredictable variables including regulatory developments, market adoption, and competitive dynamics within the digital asset space.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/crypto-expert-projects-xrp-could-reach-1000-by-2035/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was surging higher Thursday, driven by excitement over the upcoming exchange-traded fund listing and macroeconomic tailwinds.read more
SIX
SIX$0.02148-0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09707-4.08%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2612+4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 12:23
Share
New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

PANews reported on September 12th that according to Decrypt , security firm Mosyle has revealed the cross-platform malware ModStealer , which can bypass detection from mainstream antivirus software by disguising itself as a background helper program. It specifically steals encrypted browser wallet data on Windows , Linux , and macOS systems. The malware is distributed through disguised job advertisements, targeting developers with Node.js installed. ModStealer automatically runs and collects wallet extensions, system credentials, and digital certificates, then uploads the data to a remote command-and-control (C2 ) server. Security experts warn that this malware poses a direct threat to crypto users and platforms, potentially leading to the leakage of private keys, mnemonics, and API keys, and triggering large-scale on-chain attacks.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24343-3.64%
NODE
NODE$0.08765+3.29%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02663-0.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 13:31
Share
Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

The cyberattack on Iranian crypto exchange Nobitex has gone from bad to worse, as hackers deliver yet another major blow. Gonjeshke Darande, the hacker group behind the breach on the Nobitex exchange, took to Twitter on Thursday to leak what…
Major
MAJOR$0.16175+0.35%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000739+2.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:08
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin Price Hits Six-Week High As ETF Excitement Builds — Futures Spike Amid News Of Launch Delay

New malware, ModStealer, can bypass antivirus software and steal crypto wallets

Nobitex hackers leak full source code after $100m crypto heist

Spartans Draws Users With 300% Bonus, While Unibet Targets Poker Events and Bovada Focuses on Football Action

Anticipated Ethereum Fusaka Upgrade: A Pivotal Step Towards November Mainnet Deployment