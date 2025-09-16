Crypto Expert Reveals Why XRPR ETF Launch This Week Could Be A Bigger Deal Than Spot XRP ETF

XRPR, a spot Ripple ETF from Rex-Osprey is all set to launch this week! Crypto expert Eleanor Terret believes that this could be a bigger deal than launching the spot XRP ETF in the market. She explained that XRPR ETF would be a more regulated instrument than traditional spot products. This milestone development could pave the way for the SEC to approve the spot ETFs next month in October.

What Makes the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF Special?

XRPR, will be the first spot ETF from Rex Osprey in the US, tracking the Ripple cryptocurrency. This is a milestone achievement for the Ripple community and would set the stage for more spot ETF approvals. While several top issuers like Bitwise, Canary Capital, Grayscale, 21Shares, and others are waiting on the sidelines, how did Rex-Osprey make it through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)?

Crypto expert Eleanor Terret reported that the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF functions as a spot ETF under a ’40 Act wrapper, holding real XRP alongside cash, U.S. Treasuries, and certain derivatives. This fund will allocate roughly 80% of its holdings to XRP itself.

Eleanor noted that the structure makes it effectively a spot ETF with additional features. Thus, in comparison to traditional products, the XRPR ETF brings along stricter regulatory oversight. As the XRP ETF from Rex-Osprey offers better regulatory oversight, the SEC seems to be more comfortable with giving it a go-ahead.

Since the spot XRP ETF from other issuers provides a complete exposure to the Ripple cryptocurrency, it has been subject to multiple delays in the past. Speaking on the development, Nova Dius Wealth President Nate Geraci stated:

US SEC To Take Call on 11 Spot ETF Applications in October

The US SEC is actively reviewing a total of 11 spot XRP ETFs, which would directly hold XRP tokens. Thus, it distinguishes them from derivatives-based or leveraged cryptocurrency products that currently exist in the market.

According to regulatory timelines, the SEC is expected to announce final decisions on these applications between October 18 and October 25, 2025. The review process has already been extended multiple times and included public comment periods. Besides, the SEC approval could lead to massive institutional inflows into the XRP product.

The XRP price has yet to catch up with the enthusiasm surrounding the ETF launch. Despite optimism surrounding the ETF launch, XRP whales dumped a massive 40 million coins in the market. The broader crypto market remains jittery ahead of the September 17 FOMC meeting, despite the strong expectations of Fed rate cuts ahead.

Bhushan Akolkar Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets. He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills.



Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain.