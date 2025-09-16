Crypto Expert Reveals Why XRPR ETF Launch This Week Could Be A Bigger Deal Than Spot XRP ETF

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 13:53
Union
U$0.018119-7.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.06334-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08865-6.83%
XRP
XRP$3.0103-0.41%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000962-5.77%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-17.14%

XRPR, a spot Ripple ETF from Rex-Osprey is all set to launch this week! Crypto expert Eleanor Terret believes that this could be a bigger deal than launching the spot XRP ETF in the market. She explained that XRPR ETF would be a more regulated instrument than traditional spot products. This milestone development could pave the way for the SEC to approve the spot ETFs next month in October.

What Makes the Rex-Osprey XRP ETF Special?

XRPR, will be the first spot ETF from Rex Osprey in the US, tracking the Ripple cryptocurrency. This is a milestone achievement for the Ripple community and would set the stage for more spot ETF approvals. While several top issuers like Bitwise, Canary Capital, Grayscale, 21Shares, and others are waiting on the sidelines, how did Rex-Osprey make it through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)?

Crypto expert Eleanor Terret reported that the REX-Osprey XRPR ETF functions as a spot ETF under a ’40 Act wrapper, holding real XRP alongside cash, U.S. Treasuries, and certain derivatives. This fund will allocate roughly 80% of its holdings to XRP itself.

Eleanor noted that the structure makes it effectively a spot ETF with additional features. Thus, in comparison to traditional products, the XRPR ETF brings along stricter regulatory oversight. As the XRP ETF from Rex-Osprey offers better regulatory oversight, the SEC seems to be more comfortable with giving it a go-ahead.

Since the spot XRP ETF from other issuers provides a complete exposure to the Ripple cryptocurrency, it has been subject to multiple delays in the past. Speaking on the development, Nova Dius Wealth President Nate Geraci stated:

US SEC To Take Call on 11 Spot ETF Applications in October

The US SEC is actively reviewing a total of 11 spot XRP ETFs, which would directly hold XRP tokens. Thus, it distinguishes them from derivatives-based or leveraged cryptocurrency products that currently exist in the market.

According to regulatory timelines, the SEC is expected to announce final decisions on these applications between October 18 and October 25, 2025. The review process has already been extended multiple times and included public comment periods. Besides, the SEC approval could lead to massive institutional inflows into the XRP product.

The XRP price has yet to catch up with the enthusiasm surrounding the ETF launch. Despite optimism surrounding the ETF launch, XRP whales dumped a massive 40 million coins in the market. The broader crypto market remains jittery ahead of the September 17 FOMC meeting, despite the strong expectations of Fed rate cuts ahead.

Bhushan Akolkar

Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets.   He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills.

Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/crypto-expert-reveals-why-xrpr-etf-launch-this-week-could-be-a-bigger-deal-than-spot-xrp-etf/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

The post XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF officially goes live in the United States. Unlike traditional spot ETF filings that remain stuck in SEC approval limbo, this fund takes a unique path by adopting a ’40 Act structure, giving it stronger regulatory backing and oversight. Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett explained, “This structure makes XRPR even more significant than …
FOX Token
FOX$0.02897+2.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08842-7.14%
XRP
XRP$2.9967-0.88%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/16 14:16
Share
Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

A few of Solana's metrics have hinted at something important about to happen soon.
Solana
SOL$235.86-0.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+0.50%
SOON
SOON$0.3101-0.09%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 13:00
Share
MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

MoonPay said that the deal supports its goal of building an international crypto payments network under a unified regulatory framework.
Startup
STARTUP$0.009114-2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 12:56
Share

Trending News

More

XRP News Today: Rex-Osprey XRPR ETF Could Trigger Spot XRP Approval in October

Solana’s breakout odds – Here’s how SOL’s price can hit $300!

MoonPay buys crypto payments startup Meso to expand global reach

Crypto wallet Senpi completes $4 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap and Coinbase Ventures

Latam Insights Encore: Schrödinger’s Bitcoin Purchases? El Salvador Should Issue Clarification