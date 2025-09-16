Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote for Regulated Digital Asset Trades

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 18:03
Key Points:
  • The AnchorNote system by Crypto Finance, integrated with BridgePort, enhances regulated digital asset trading.
  • System ensures secure trading channels for institutional clients.
  • BridgePort network promises capital efficiency and reduced counterparty risk.

Deutsche Börse’s Crypto Finance launched the AnchorNote system on September 16, 2025, facilitating institutional crypto trading within regulated custody accounts without moving assets.

The system promises enhanced capital efficiency and reduced counterparty risk through off-exchange settlement, influencing institutional trading habits and market dynamics.

AnchorNote Bridges Exchanges and Custodians for Secure Trades

Crypto Finance has officially launched its AnchorNote system, a critical innovation developed to facilitate digital asset trading for institutional clients within regulated guidelines. By integrating with BridgePort, the system establishes a strong connection between cryptocurrency exchanges and custodians, allowing for off-exchange settlements while maintaining compliant control over assets. This launch highlights a significant step for trading digital assets within a regulated framework, providing increased capital efficiency and reducing counterparty risks for institutional clients. Clients can leverage real-time asset mobility, allowing them to efficiently manage trade operations using dedicated trading channels without compromising asset security. Market stakeholders and institutional clients express optimism towards AnchorNote’s role in streamlining regulated digital asset transaction processes.

According to Coincu research, the launch of AnchorNote could influence institutional participation in cryptocurrency markets, as it bolsters regulatory compliance and technological integration of digital asset trades. Proper integration with existing infrastructure is expected to aid broader adoption while maintaining efficiency and security in trading operations.

Crypto Regulatory Adoptions Boost Institutional Engagement

Did you know? Institutional trading systems like AnchorNote, focusing on regulated environments, are becoming essential for mitigating risks and increasing efficiency, particularly in Europe where financial regulations are stringent.

Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $115,597.60, according to CoinMarketCap, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion and market dominance at 57.37%. BTC’s 24-hour trading volume reached $45.66 billion, noting an 8.38% change. Price movements over 90 days saw a 10.32% increase. The maximum supply remains at 21 million.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:35 UTC on September 16, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

