Crypto for Beginners: How to Get Started? Use 5 U.S.-Legal Cloud Mining Apps to Begin Investing in Cryptocurrency with Fully Managed, Beginner-Friendly Solutions

Getting started with cryptocurrency can feel overwhelming, especially for beginners who are unfamiliar with wallets, exchanges, and the technical side of mining. The good news is that in 2025, cloud mining has become one of the easiest ways for newcomers to earn crypto without having to buy expensive hardware or set up complicated systems. U.S.-legal cloud mining apps now offer beginner-friendly, fully managed solutions that allow users to start earning Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins in just a few clicks. These platforms focus on compliance, transparency, and ease of use, giving first-time investors the confidence they need to step into the crypto market. Below are five of the best U.S.-legal cloud mining apps designed for beginners who want to start their cryptocurrency journey safely and efficiently.

1. ETNCrypto

ETNCrypto continues to be one of the most trusted cloud mining platforms for beginners in 2025. Known for its simple interface and transparent pricing, it removes the typical barriers new users face. ETNCrypto operates under strict compliance with U.S. regulations, ensuring a secure environment for investors. One standout feature is its beginner bonus: every new user receives a $100 mining credit to test the platform without risk. The app also includes educational resources, step-by-step tutorials, and a straightforward dashboard to track earnings in real time. With fully managed contracts and no hidden fees, ETNCrypto allows first-time investors to start earning Bitcoin and altcoins immediately while maintaining peace of mind.

ETNCrypto Mining Rigs

Mining Rig

Contract Price

Contract Period

Period Profit

Period ROI

Antminer S19 XP【Free】

$100

1 Day

$1.50

1.50%

Antminer T21

$300

1 Day

$9.00

3.00%

Antminer Z15 Pro

$800

2 Days

$51.20

6.40%

Antminer S21 Pro

$1,600

3 Days

$168.00

10.50%

VolcMiner D1 Lite

$4,200

5 Days

$798.00

19.00%

Antminer S21+ Hyd

$8,800

7 Days

$2,648.80

30.10%

VolcMiner D1

$18,900

8 Days

$7,257.60

38.40%

Antminer L9

$36,000

6 Days

$12,528.00

34.80%

Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U

$68,000

5 Days

$27,200.00

40.00%

Visit ETNCrypto to view the full contract and claim your $100 bonus！

2. LibertyHash

LibertyHash is a U.S.-based platform that specializes in regulated, beginner-friendly cloud mining contracts. What sets LibertyHash apart is its focus on low entry costs, making it ideal for people testing the waters with small investments. The app offers pre-configured mining plans where everything is automated—from selecting algorithms to optimizing daily payouts. Beginners can mine Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin without needing technical skills. LibertyHash also integrates tax-compliant reporting tools, which help U.S. users understand their earnings and stay ahead of any legal requirements. With an intuitive interface and strong legal backing, LibertyHash makes mining accessible for anyone starting out.

3. MinerBase USA

MinerBase USA has quickly grown in popularity due to its focus on beginner education and simple contracts. The platform offers a “learn and earn” feature where users can watch short tutorials and earn small crypto rewards while mining in the background. This combination of training and income makes it particularly appealing for first-time users who want to build confidence while investing. MinerBase also provides daily payouts in Bitcoin and stablecoins, giving new users flexibility in how they manage their earnings. With U.S.-compliant operations and excellent customer support, MinerBase USA bridges the gap between education and income generation for crypto beginners.

4. HashPoint Cloud

HashPoint Cloud is designed for users who want a straightforward mining experience without worrying about technical setups or hidden risks. The platform uses U.S.-based renewable energy data centers, ensuring environmentally friendly operations while maintaining compliance with U.S. financial laws. For beginners, HashPoint provides fixed-rate contracts, so users know exactly how much they will earn without exposure to unpredictable electricity or maintenance costs. New users also get access to a simulated “demo mining mode,” allowing them to practice before committing real funds. HashPoint’s beginner focus, paired with legal security, makes it one of the most user-friendly apps for new investors in 2025.

5. BlockStarter Mining

BlockStarter Mining has become a go-to choice for U.S. beginners thanks to its mobile-first design and low-cost entry contracts. Users can start mining directly from their smartphones, making it highly convenient for those who want to earn crypto on the go. BlockStarter focuses heavily on stability by offering contracts that pay in Bitcoin and stablecoins, reducing volatility for first-time investors. The app also includes a “starter plan” tailored to beginners, with no maintenance fees and automatic reinvestment options for compound growth. By prioritizing ease of use and compliance, BlockStarter ensures that even complete newcomers can begin building passive crypto income safely.

ConclusionFor beginners, entering the world of cryptocurrency often feels like stepping into a maze of technical jargon, regulatory uncertainty, and market risks. U.S.-legal cloud mining apps in 2025 are changing that by offering simple, fully managed, and compliant solutions that make earning crypto accessible to everyone. Platforms like ETNCrypto, LibertyHash, MinerBase USA, HashPoint Cloud, and BlockStarter Mining are leading the way with beginner bonuses, educational features, and transparent earnings structures. Whether you’re completely new to crypto or just looking for a risk-free way to start, these apps provide the safest and easiest path to begin investing in digital assets. By choosing regulated and beginner-friendly platforms, you can avoid unnecessary risks and focus on building long-term passive income from cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.