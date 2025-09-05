Crypto Hacks Surge in August, $173M Lost in Exploits: CertiK

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 04:46
Bitcoin
BTC$110,588.15-0.97%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012499+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09857-2.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01616-8.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.01099+0.02%

Phishing attacks drove most losses, continuing a steady rise in monthly crypto incidents.

Crypto hacks continued their upward trend in August, with approximately $173.2 million in total lost across exploits, up over 13% from July, according to security analytics firm CertiK.

Phishing attacks alone accounted for roughly $101 million of the total, CertiK revealed earlier this week on X, formerly Twitter. A phishing attack refers to a type of social engineering scam when attackers impersonate trusted entities — often with disguised links or fake websites — to trick victims into revealing sensitive information, such as login credentials, credit card numbers, or other personal data.

The largest incidents in August included a $91 million phishing scam and the $53 million BTC Turk exploit, which together represented around $144 million of the month’s total losses. By comparison, the month of July saw $153 million lost to hacks, while June’s total was around $111 million, showing a steady growth in monthly crypto thefts this summer.

These figures reflect a concerning trend for the digital asset community, as attackers increasingly target both exchanges and individual users. The data suggests that while security measures have grown more sophisticated in some areas, basic attacks like phishing remain a threat.

“This year alone, blockchain-based finance is on track to lose $4.5–5 billion to hacks, about 4% of all [digital] assets, and that’s before trillions in traditional assets start moving on-chain,” Mitchell Amador, CEO of Immunefi, told The Defiant in an email. “Social engineering in crypto is the most lucrative place in the history of mankind to do this kind of work.”

Amador explained that this is the case because of large, organized groups running what he called “criminal tech startups,” whose only goal is to steal money.

H1 Findings

According to a separate report by CertiK from June 30, a total of $2.47 billion was lost across 344 incidents in the first half of the year (H1). Wallet compromises accounted for the most losses, totalling roughly $1.71 billion across 34 incidents, while phishing was the most frequent, responsible for $410.7 million over 132 attacks.

Ethereum suffered both in number and value of incidents, with 175 hacks, scams, and exploits on the second largest blockchain totaling $1.63 billion in losses. The total value of funds recovered reached $187.3 million, leaving adjusted losses of $2.29 billion for H1 2025. Still, it’s worth noting that Q2 recorded a 52% drop in losses compared with Q1.

In August, a single crypto user lost over $3 million in USDT after unknowingly giving malicious actors access to their wallet, in what appeared to be a phishing scam involving a fake version of lending protocol Aave.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/hacks/crypto-hacks-surge-in-august-usd173m-lost-in-exploits-certik

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading at $109,901, down nearly 2% on the week, bringing its market capitalization to $2.18 […] The post Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.15991+4.25%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:31
Share
Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

The FRNT stablecoin, backed by the US state of Wyoming, reportedly went live on seven blockchains at its August launch. The Frontier Stable Token (FRNT), a stablecoin authorized by the US state of Wyoming, will soon be available on the Hedera blockchain after its mainnet launch in August. In a Thursday notice, Hedera said the Wyoming Stable Token Commission — the body responsible for issuing the stablecoin — had selected the blockchain as a candidate for FRNT following a review of possible networks, and approved the proposal. The stablecoin reportedly went live on seven blockchains at launch: Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism and Base.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.09835-2.45%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01767-21.88%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 06:06
Share
Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

The Snorter Bot Token presale has raised nearly $4M, introducing a Solana-based Telegram trading bot built to detect liquidity flows, track whale wallets, and execute trades at high speed, giving retail traders early access to breakout opportunities across meme coins and multichain ecosystems.
Hyperbot
BOT$0.05951+26.88%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01217-3.25%
Wink
LIKE$0.010993--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:56
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Struggles Below $110K as Analysts Warn of Major Market Moves Ahead

Wyoming stablecoin to launch on Hedera, still not available to purchase

Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Fed’s Williams Forecasts Gradual Rate Decline Amid Inflation Concerns

Boerse Stuttgart unveils pan-European platform for tokenized assets