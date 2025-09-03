Crypto Has Been Flat Against Gold For Past 8 Years, Mike McGlone Unveils

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:20
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00386-1.78%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00202371-1.74%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,237.31+2.71%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.14-7.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017249+3.56%
  • Crypto and stocks have been flat against gold: McGlone
  • Saylor still believes in Bitcoin as Strategy buys 4,048 BTC

Mike McGlone, a senior commodity expert at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to his official X account to share with the community his observations regarding Bitcoin, gold and what their current price dynamic may be saying about the overall state of the global economy. Meanwhile, gold has reached a new all-time high of $3,578.

You Might Also Like

Crypto and stocks have been flat against gold: McGlone

In his tweet, McGlone stated that over the past eight years, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index and the S&P 500 have “flatlined vs. gold”, essentially meaning that while valued in dollars, crypto and stocks may have appreciated significantly, they have not gained much value relative to gold.

Generally, crypto is expected to outperform gold over time, particularly in times of inflation, and in dollar terms, this is what has been happening. McGlone seems to be hinting that should gold continues to hold steady against risk assets, such as Bitcoin or stocks, or continues to outperform them, it may signal that the global economy is experiencing a major weakness at the moment or even indicate the coming of a profound change in the global financial order.

Today, the price of a single gold ounce surged to $3,578, soaring by 120% in total over the past three years.

Saylor still believes in Bitcoin as Strategy buys 4,048 BTC

Michael Saylor, a renowned Bitcoin evangelist and a co-founder of BTC treasury company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has announced that his firm has amassed another large amount of digital gold, Bitcoin.

Per the announcement, the company has bought 4,048 BTC worth approximately $449.3 million at roughly $110,981 per BTC. Besides, the X post says that Strategy has achieved a Bitcoin yield of 25.7% year-to-date in 2025.

After this purchase, the total Bitcoin stash held by Strategy constitutes 636,505 BTC bought for $49.95 billion. At the current prices, this amount of BTC is worth $70,953,631,069.

Source: https://u.today/crypto-has-been-flat-against-gold-for-past-8-years-mike-mcglone-unveils

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Share
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Share
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS