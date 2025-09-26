The post Crypto Index ETF With XRP Exposure Goes Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Generic listing standard  Wave of new ETF approvals  Hashdex’s cryptocurrency index ETF has now gone live, according to a Thursday report.  The product offers exposure to Ripple-linked XRP, Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), as well as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two leading cryptocurrencies.  This comes after Graysclale’s GDLC was also launched last week.  Generic listing standard  The ETF has been greenlit under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s new generic listing standard.  A “generic listing standard” is a rule that makes it possible for exchanges, such as the Nasdaq, to list ETFs automatically instead of going through several months of wrangling.  It is supposed to be a game-changer for crypto, given that such products tend to face long reviews and delays. As reported by U.Today, the new standard covers a slew of various cryptocurrencies that have CFTC-certified futures. You Might Also Like A certain asset should also trade on a market that is part of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) in order to ensure proper surveillance.  Most importantly, a specific ETH should have at least 40% of an asset that already has an available ETF. Hence, “combo” ETFs that also contain more arcane altcoins can qualify for a debut without going through a formal approval process.  Wave of new ETF approvals  According to a recent report by Reuters, the U.S. market is on track to be flooded by cryptocurrency-related ETFs. The report says that the list of ETFs that will be approved in the near future includes spot-based Solana (SOL) and XRP ETFs.  This wave of ETF approvals is highly expected to kickstart another cryptocurrency rally.  Source: https://u.today/crypto-index-etf-with-xrp-exposure-goes-liveThe post Crypto Index ETF With XRP Exposure Goes Live appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Generic listing standard  Wave of new ETF approvals  Hashdex’s cryptocurrency index ETF has now gone live, according to a Thursday report.  The product offers exposure to Ripple-linked XRP, Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), as well as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two leading cryptocurrencies.  This comes after Graysclale’s GDLC was also launched last week.  Generic listing standard  The ETF has been greenlit under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s new generic listing standard.  A “generic listing standard” is a rule that makes it possible for exchanges, such as the Nasdaq, to list ETFs automatically instead of going through several months of wrangling.  It is supposed to be a game-changer for crypto, given that such products tend to face long reviews and delays. As reported by U.Today, the new standard covers a slew of various cryptocurrencies that have CFTC-certified futures. You Might Also Like A certain asset should also trade on a market that is part of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) in order to ensure proper surveillance.  Most importantly, a specific ETH should have at least 40% of an asset that already has an available ETF. Hence, “combo” ETFs that also contain more arcane altcoins can qualify for a debut without going through a formal approval process.  Wave of new ETF approvals  According to a recent report by Reuters, the U.S. market is on track to be flooded by cryptocurrency-related ETFs. The report says that the list of ETFs that will be approved in the near future includes spot-based Solana (SOL) and XRP ETFs.  This wave of ETF approvals is highly expected to kickstart another cryptocurrency rally.  Source: https://u.today/crypto-index-etf-with-xrp-exposure-goes-live

Crypto Index ETF With XRP Exposure Goes Live

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 04:55
  • Generic listing standard 
  • Wave of new ETF approvals 

Hashdex’s cryptocurrency index ETF has now gone live, according to a Thursday report. 

The product offers exposure to Ripple-linked XRP, Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), as well as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two leading cryptocurrencies. 

This comes after Graysclale’s GDLC was also launched last week. 

Generic listing standard 

The ETF has been greenlit under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s new generic listing standard. 

A “generic listing standard” is a rule that makes it possible for exchanges, such as the Nasdaq, to list ETFs automatically instead of going through several months of wrangling. 

It is supposed to be a game-changer for crypto, given that such products tend to face long reviews and delays.

As reported by U.Today, the new standard covers a slew of various cryptocurrencies that have CFTC-certified futures.

A certain asset should also trade on a market that is part of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG) in order to ensure proper surveillance. 

Most importantly, a specific ETH should have at least 40% of an asset that already has an available ETF. Hence, “combo” ETFs that also contain more arcane altcoins can qualify for a debut without going through a formal approval process. 

Wave of new ETF approvals 

According to a recent report by Reuters, the U.S. market is on track to be flooded by cryptocurrency-related ETFs.

The report says that the list of ETFs that will be approved in the near future includes spot-based Solana (SOL) and XRP ETFs. 

This wave of ETF approvals is highly expected to kickstart another cryptocurrency rally. 

Source: https://u.today/crypto-index-etf-with-xrp-exposure-goes-live

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
