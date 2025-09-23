The post Crypto Indexes Down ~5%: BTC, ETH Lose Momentum, Many Mid-Caps & Meme Coins Implode, RWA Tokens Hold Steady appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Major crypto indexes retreated by roughly five percent during the latest trading cycle, erasing gains built over the past week. Flagship assets Bitcoin and Ether both shifted lower, losing the momentum that had pushed them toward recent resistance levels. The pullback intensified across mid-cap tokens and meme-branded coins, many of which recorded double-digit percentage drops …The post Crypto Indexes Down ~5%: BTC, ETH Lose Momentum, Many Mid-Caps & Meme Coins Implode, RWA Tokens Hold Steady appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Major crypto indexes retreated by roughly five percent during the latest trading cycle, erasing gains built over the past week. Flagship assets Bitcoin and Ether both shifted lower, losing the momentum that had pushed them toward recent resistance levels. The pullback intensified across mid-cap tokens and meme-branded coins, many of which recorded double-digit percentage drops …

Crypto Indexes Down ~5%: BTC, ETH Lose Momentum, Many Mid-Caps & Meme Coins Implode, RWA Tokens Hold Steady

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/23 22:37
Bitcoin
BTC$112,903.59+0.23%
Capverse
CAP$0.11728-14.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02372+2.32%
Major
MAJOR$0.13814+4.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002424+7.11%
Ethereum
ETH$4,201.52+0.88%
Allo
RWA$0.007633+4.20%
RWA Tokens

Major crypto indexes retreated by roughly five percent during the latest trading cycle, erasing gains built over the past week. Flagship assets Bitcoin and Ether both shifted lower, losing the momentum that had pushed them toward recent resistance levels. The pullback intensified across mid-cap tokens and meme-branded coins, many of which recorded double-digit percentage drops amid thinning liquidity.

While the broader market skidded, tokens tied to real-world assets displayed relative stability, ending the session with marginal moves. The divergence highlighted a selective bid for projects backed by tangible cash flows or collateral, even as sentiment cooled elsewhere. Analysts noted that the day’s performance widened the gap between speculative plays and asset-linked projects, setting a cautious tone ahead of the next macro data releases.

Bitcoin and (BTC) shows strength even as traders eye altcoin season ahead

Bitcoin (BTC) started in 2009 from Satoshi Nakamoto and runs on a public chain of blocks that anyone can check. It moves cash between peers without banks and has a fixed supply flow that halves over time, drawing steady attention from funds. And now let’s explore the current situation with this coin.

Source: TradingView

BTC slipped about 2.2% over the past week and 2.9% over the month, yet it still holds a near 29% gain in 6 months. Price trades between 113838 and 117373, sitting just above the 10-day average and slightly below the 100-day line. RSI and Stochastic near 21 show oversold pressure. If buyers push through 119422, a move of roughly 5% could target the next cap at 122957, about 8% above now. Firm backing sits at 112353, then 108818, limiting downside to 1-4%. Indicators hint at a rebound, so price is more likely to rise toward resistance than break support in the days ahead.

Ethereum and (ETH): Smart Contract King Poised for Next Altcoin Wave

Ethereum is a Proof-of-Stake network that runs smart contracts for thousands of apps, from trading to gaming. It hosts ERC-20 tokens and Layer 2 tools that cut fees and speed transfers. After the Merge, work on sharding aims to lift capacity even more. Now let’s look at its current position.

In the past week ETH slipped about 8.78%, and the month shows a 13% pullback, yet the 6-month chart is still up more than 103%. Price now trades between 4360 and 4607, a touch above the 10-day average and just below the 100-day mark at 4491. The strength index sits near 15, signaling heavy selling pressure may be spent, while momentum lines stay mild. If buyers push past 4764 the next target sits near 5011, roughly 9% higher. A dip under 4271 could see 4024 tested, about 7% lower. Data favors a rebound toward resistance and a fresh leg up as altcoin fever builds.

Chainlink moves real world data to smart contracts through many oracles, avoiding single failure points. LINK pays node operators and locks value into the system, so rising use tightens supply. Demand keeps it among leading coins. And now let’s explore its current situation.

In the past week LINK slipped 11.36%, deepening the month's 20.16% drop, yet the token still holds a 38.48% climb over six months. It changes hands between $22.22 and $24.33, hovering just above $21.44 support; losing that line could push toward $19.34, about 13% under current trade. Beating $25.65 would open $27.76, roughly 17% higher. The 10-day average at $22.01 trails the 100-day at $23.55, showing short weakness, while an RSI near 18 hints selling pressure may fade. Holding the $21 zone favors a move toward $26; slipping below it would likely extend the slide.

Conclusion

Market action closed with crypto gauge figures roughly 5 percent lower, underscoring fading momentum in BTC and ETH. LINK showed relative resilience, yet the broader pullback in mid-caps and meme names weakened sentiment even as real-world-asset tokens kept flat.

