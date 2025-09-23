Crypto Inflows Hit $1.9B After Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025

Digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week following the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025, according to data from CoinShares. The inflows marked the second consecutive week of gains for the sector, lifting total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date high of $40.4 billion.Source: CoinShares Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead $1.9B Crypto Inflows Following Fed Move The Fed lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on September 17, trimming the target range to 4.25%. It was the first cut since 2023, coming after a series of weaker labor market readings and softer inflation data. While the move was characterized as a “hawkish cut,” with policymakers signaling caution on further easing, investors turned to crypto products later in the week, with $746 million flowing in on Thursday and Friday alone. Bitcoin funds attracted the largest share, with $977 million in inflows. The gains followed $2.4 billion of inflows the prior week, bringing Bitcoin’s four-week total to $3.9 billion, according to SoSoValue.Source: SoSoValue Short-Bitcoin products continued to weaken, recording $3.5 million in outflows and driving their total AuM to a multiyear low of $83 million. Ethereum also benefited strongly, seeing $772 million in inflows. That pushed its year-to-date total to a record $12.6 billion, underscoring the renewed demand for Ether-backed exchange-traded products. Solana and XRP also drew investor interest, with inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. Market reaction to the Fed’s cut was volatile. Bitcoin briefly rose above $117,000 last Thursday before retracing to $115,089 at press time, down 1.2% in 24 hours and sitting 7% below its all-time high of $124,128. Ether traded as high as $4,600 during the week before slipping back to around $4,465. More than $105 million was liquidated across the crypto market following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, with $88.8 million in long positions wiped out alongside $17 million in shorts. Institutional interest also remained strong through spot ETFs. On September 19, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222.6 million. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led with $246.1 million in daily inflows, while Grayscale’s GBTC posted $23.5 million in outflows. The cumulative net inflow into Bitcoin spot ETFs now stands at $57.7 billion, with total net assets of $152.3 billion, representing 6.6% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Ethereum ETFs also recorded notable activity. BlackRock’s ETHA product led with $144.3 million in inflows, while Grayscale, Fidelity, and Bitwise products saw modest outflows.Source: SoSoValue Overall, the sector’s AuM hit $40.3 billion, its highest level on record. Crypto ETF Race Heats Up as SEC Clears Faster Listings, New Products Debut The wave of fresh capital into crypto funds coincided with a flurry of ETF activity in Washington. On Tuesday, five new applications were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling issuers’ growing appetite for products tied to assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The latest lineup includes Bitwise’s proposed spot Avalanche ETF, Defiance ETFs designed around Bitcoin and Ethereum basis trades, and Tuttle Capital’s “Income Blast” funds tracking Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui. T-Rex also entered the race with a leveraged 2x Orbs ETF. ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci noted that the sector should expect “floodgates” of filings in the months ahead. These additions bring the number of pending crypto ETF applications above 92, with most facing SEC deadlines in October and November. The pressure on regulators intensified on Wednesday, when the agency approved new listing standards for Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca. The rules will allow exchanges to list commodity-based trust shares, including crypto spot ETFs, without case-by-case reviews, cutting the timeline from more than 200 days to as little as 75. The first products to benefit are expected to be Solana and XRP spot funds. Notably, the SEC has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), marking the first multi-crypto ETP to hit the market. The same day, two new ETFs began trading in Chicago: the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) on Cboe BZX, which recorded $6 million in its first hour, and the spot XRP ETF (XRPR), which topped $24 million within two hours. Both funds are issued by REX Shares and Osprey Funds. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported that DOJE and XRPR, along with the first spot crypto “basket” ETF ($GDLC), all exceeded average launch volumes, though they still trailed Bitcoin productsDigital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week following the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025, according to data from CoinShares. The inflows marked the second consecutive week of gains for the sector, lifting total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date high of $40.4 billion.Source: CoinShares Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead $1.9B Crypto Inflows Following Fed Move The Fed lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on September 17, trimming the target range to 4.25%. It was the first cut since 2023, coming after a series of weaker labor market readings and softer inflation data. While the move was characterized as a “hawkish cut,” with policymakers signaling caution on further easing, investors turned to crypto products later in the week, with $746 million flowing in on Thursday and Friday alone. Bitcoin funds attracted the largest share, with $977 million in inflows. The gains followed $2.4 billion of inflows the prior week, bringing Bitcoin’s four-week total to $3.9 billion, according to SoSoValue.Source: SoSoValue Short-Bitcoin products continued to weaken, recording $3.5 million in outflows and driving their total AuM to a multiyear low of $83 million. Ethereum also benefited strongly, seeing $772 million in inflows. That pushed its year-to-date total to a record $12.6 billion, underscoring the renewed demand for Ether-backed exchange-traded products. Solana and XRP also drew investor interest, with inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively. Market reaction to the Fed’s cut was volatile. Bitcoin briefly rose above $117,000 last Thursday before retracing to $115,089 at press time, down 1.2% in 24 hours and sitting 7% below its all-time high of $124,128. Ether traded as high as $4,600 during the week before slipping back to around $4,465. More than $105 million was liquidated across the crypto market following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, with $88.8 million in long positions wiped out alongside $17 million in shorts. Institutional interest also remained strong through spot ETFs. On September 19, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222.6 million. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led with $246.1 million in daily inflows, while Grayscale’s GBTC posted $23.5 million in outflows. The cumulative net inflow into Bitcoin spot ETFs now stands at $57.7 billion, with total net assets of $152.3 billion, representing 6.6% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization. Ethereum ETFs also recorded notable activity. BlackRock’s ETHA product led with $144.3 million in inflows, while Grayscale, Fidelity, and Bitwise products saw modest outflows.Source: SoSoValue Overall, the sector’s AuM hit $40.3 billion, its highest level on record. Crypto ETF Race Heats Up as SEC Clears Faster Listings, New Products Debut The wave of fresh capital into crypto funds coincided with a flurry of ETF activity in Washington. On Tuesday, five new applications were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling issuers’ growing appetite for products tied to assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The latest lineup includes Bitwise’s proposed spot Avalanche ETF, Defiance ETFs designed around Bitcoin and Ethereum basis trades, and Tuttle Capital’s “Income Blast” funds tracking Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui. T-Rex also entered the race with a leveraged 2x Orbs ETF. ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci noted that the sector should expect “floodgates” of filings in the months ahead. These additions bring the number of pending crypto ETF applications above 92, with most facing SEC deadlines in October and November. The pressure on regulators intensified on Wednesday, when the agency approved new listing standards for Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca. The rules will allow exchanges to list commodity-based trust shares, including crypto spot ETFs, without case-by-case reviews, cutting the timeline from more than 200 days to as little as 75. The first products to benefit are expected to be Solana and XRP spot funds. Notably, the SEC has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), marking the first multi-crypto ETP to hit the market. The same day, two new ETFs began trading in Chicago: the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) on Cboe BZX, which recorded $6 million in its first hour, and the spot XRP ETF (XRPR), which topped $24 million within two hours. Both funds are issued by REX Shares and Osprey Funds. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported that DOJE and XRPR, along with the first spot crypto “basket” ETF ($GDLC), all exceeded average launch volumes, though they still trailed Bitcoin products

Crypto Inflows Hit $1.9B After Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/23 00:44
1
1$0,011298-14,78%

Digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows last week following the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut of 2025, according to data from CoinShares.

The inflows marked the second consecutive week of gains for the sector, lifting total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date high of $40.4 billion.

Source: CoinShares

Bitcoin and Ethereum Lead $1.9B Crypto Inflows Following Fed Move

The Fed lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on September 17, trimming the target range to 4.25%. It was the first cut since 2023, coming after a series of weaker labor market readings and softer inflation data.

While the move was characterized as a “hawkish cut,” with policymakers signaling caution on further easing, investors turned to crypto products later in the week, with $746 million flowing in on Thursday and Friday alone.

Bitcoin funds attracted the largest share, with $977 million in inflows. The gains followed $2.4 billion of inflows the prior week, bringing Bitcoin’s four-week total to $3.9 billion, according to SoSoValue.

Source: SoSoValue

Short-Bitcoin products continued to weaken, recording $3.5 million in outflows and driving their total AuM to a multiyear low of $83 million.

Ethereum also benefited strongly, seeing $772 million in inflows. That pushed its year-to-date total to a record $12.6 billion, underscoring the renewed demand for Ether-backed exchange-traded products.

Solana and XRP also drew investor interest, with inflows of $127.3 million and $69.4 million, respectively.

Market reaction to the Fed’s cut was volatile. Bitcoin briefly rose above $117,000 last Thursday before retracing to $115,089 at press time, down 1.2% in 24 hours and sitting 7% below its all-time high of $124,128.

Ether traded as high as $4,600 during the week before slipping back to around $4,465. More than $105 million was liquidated across the crypto market following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference, with $88.8 million in long positions wiped out alongside $17 million in shorts.

Institutional interest also remained strong through spot ETFs. On September 19, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222.6 million.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust led with $246.1 million in daily inflows, while Grayscale’s GBTC posted $23.5 million in outflows.

The cumulative net inflow into Bitcoin spot ETFs now stands at $57.7 billion, with total net assets of $152.3 billion, representing 6.6% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization.

Ethereum ETFs also recorded notable activity. BlackRock’s ETHA product led with $144.3 million in inflows, while Grayscale, Fidelity, and Bitwise products saw modest outflows.

Source: SoSoValue

Overall, the sector’s AuM hit $40.3 billion, its highest level on record.

Crypto ETF Race Heats Up as SEC Clears Faster Listings, New Products Debut

The wave of fresh capital into crypto funds coincided with a flurry of ETF activity in Washington.

On Tuesday, five new applications were filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, signaling issuers’ growing appetite for products tied to assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The latest lineup includes Bitwise’s proposed spot Avalanche ETF, Defiance ETFs designed around Bitcoin and Ethereum basis trades, and Tuttle Capital’s “Income Blast” funds tracking Bonk, Litecoin, and Sui. T-Rex also entered the race with a leveraged 2x Orbs ETF.

ETF Institute co-founder Nate Geraci noted that the sector should expect “floodgates” of filings in the months ahead. These additions bring the number of pending crypto ETF applications above 92, with most facing SEC deadlines in October and November.

The pressure on regulators intensified on Wednesday, when the agency approved new listing standards for Nasdaq, Cboe BZX, and NYSE Arca.

The rules will allow exchanges to list commodity-based trust shares, including crypto spot ETFs, without case-by-case reviews, cutting the timeline from more than 200 days to as little as 75.

The first products to benefit are expected to be Solana and XRP spot funds.

Notably, the SEC has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), marking the first multi-crypto ETP to hit the market.

The same day, two new ETFs began trading in Chicago: the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) on Cboe BZX, which recorded $6 million in its first hour, and the spot XRP ETF (XRPR), which topped $24 million within two hours.

Both funds are issued by REX Shares and Osprey Funds.

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas reported that DOJE and XRPR, along with the first spot crypto “basket” ETF ($GDLC), all exceeded average launch volumes, though they still trailed Bitcoin products.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: all the details in the article.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:41
Share
China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

China’s securities regulator has quietly advised some mainland brokerages to put a stop to their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization activities in Hong Kong. In recent months, a number of Chinese companies, including well-known brokerages, have rolled out RWA products in Hong Kong. RWA tokenization refers to the process of converting conventional financial assets such as […]
LETSTOP
STOP$0,09276+11,20%
RealLink
REAL$0,05978-4,58%
WELL3
WELL$0,000056-9,53%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 00:56
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

CARF UAE: Consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028

China’s securities regulator told some brokerages to halt real-world asset tokenization in Hong Kong

BlockDAG’s $0.0016 Presale Window Nears, While Magacoin Finance Expands & BlockchainFX Gains Traction

Lenovo halts Legion Go 2 pre-orders amid surging demand