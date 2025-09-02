Crypto Investment Flows Turn Positive, Lifting Year-to-Date Total to $35B

By: Coindoo
2025/09/02 02:16

The rebound pushed August’s total inflows past $4.3 billion and lifted year-to-date commitments above $35 billion.

Momentum was strong until late in the week, when U.S. inflation data dampened hopes for a September Fed rate cut. The release triggered a short bout of profit-taking and dragged total assets under management to $219 billion, about 10% lower than the prior week.

Ethereum was the clear standout. The second-largest crypto by market cap attracted $1.4 billion in fresh allocations, nearly twice the $748 million directed toward Bitcoin.

The divergence is even starker over the full month: Ethereum funds added nearly $4 billion in August, while Bitcoin products bled more than $300 million. CoinShares analysts described the trend as a tactical rotation away from BTC into other majors.

Altcoins also benefited from the shift. Solana products absorbed $177 million, and XRP pulled in $134 million, buoyed by growing ETF speculation. Cardano and Chainlink recorded modest inflows, while Sui registered net outflows of $5.8 million.

Regionally, U.S. vehicles dominated activity with $2.3 billion of last week’s inflows. Switzerland, Germany, and Canada trailed with significantly smaller commitments. CoinShares suggested the late-week dip looked more like short-term profit-taking than the start of a broader reversal.

The post Crypto Investment Flows Turn Positive, Lifting Year-to-Date Total to $35B appeared first on Coindoo.

