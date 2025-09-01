Crypto Investment Products Bag $2.5 Billion Inflow Amid Ethereum Dominance

2025/09/01 23:30

CoinShares recently shared its digital asset fund flows weekly report, and it showed that crypto investment products raked in $2.5 billion last week.

This lifted August inflows to a total of $4.37 billion and a year-to-date (YTD) of $35.5 billion. It is also worth noting that Ethereum ETH $4 373 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $527.87 B Vol. 24h: $26.48 B has successfully outperformed Bitcoin BTC $108 824 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.17 T Vol. 24h: $37.80 B in inflows.

Ethereum Dominates Inflows, Leaving Bitcoin Behind

The CoinShares’ report shows that digital asset investment products registered a rebound from the previous week’s outflows.

It pulled in approximately $2.48 billion in inflows, bringing the total capital bagged in August to $4.37 billion. Also, the YTD inflows have now reached $35.5 billion.

In the first week of August, this class of assets broke a streak of 14 weeks of inflows with an outflow of $223 million. Bitcoin alone accounted for $404 million of these outflows, which had a significant impact on the market.

This time, the reported inflows started the week strongly but later declined on Friday, coinciding with the release of Core PCE data, which failed to support expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.Digital asset investors were disappointed by this realization, hence the slight decline in market outlook.

Recent negative price momentum caused total Assets Under Management (AUM) to drop 10% from its recent peak, ending at $219 billion. As has been the recent trend, Ethereum led inflows with $1.4 billion, while Bitcoin recorded only $748 million.

For the entire month of August, Ethereum inflows totaled $3.95 billion, while Bitcoin saw outflows of $301 million.

Bitcoin is currently experiencing some losses, trading at $108,421.26, down 1.07% over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum is at $4,407.32, down 1.13% in the same period.

Solana SOL $199.0 24h volatility: 2.4% Market cap: $107.64 B Vol. 24h: $6.87 B and XRP XRP $2.76 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $164.43 B Vol. 24h: $6.94 B recorded inflows of $177 million and $134 million, respectively, benefiting from optimism around potential US crypto-based ETF launches.

WEPE Crypto Debuts on Solana Blockchain

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE), the Pepe-themed crypto sensation, is hopping from Ethereum to Solana, ready to make waves in a whole new arena.

Already huge on Ethereum, WEPE has built a loyal army of traders who dive into high-frequency meme coin chaos and unpredictable whale moves.

Now live on Solana, it’s stepping into the heart of meme coin action, where fortunes can flip in minutes and every trade feels like a thrill ride.

Market fans are buzzing that this sharpest frog in a pinstripe suit is entering a new ecosystem where memes hit harder than any market maker and opportunities to profit are endless.

