Crypto Landscape Sees Mixed Sentiment as Top Assets Show Mixed Price Movements

The crypto market is witnessing a gradual growth amid the cautious investor sentiment across prominent assets. In line with the new market statistics, the total crypto market capitalization has reached $3.82T, signifying a 0.44% surge. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has secured $172.05B after a 1.64% rise. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 42 points, denoting a neutral investor sentiment.

Bitcoin Drops by 0.14%, While Ethereum Sees 1.14% Increase

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) has gone through a 0.14% price dip over the past 24 hours, reaching the $110,669.73 mark. At the same time, the flagship crypto asset’s market dominance is 57.8%. However, Ethereum ($ETH) has seen a 1.14% price spike. In the meantime, its market dominance has touched 13.7%.

$LIBRA, $MAGA, and $GROK Lead Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, the top crypto gainers of the day include FUCK LIBRA ($LIBRA), TRUMP MAGA ($MAGA), and SORA GROK ($GROK) in the key positions. Specifically, $LIBRA has jumped by 646.80%, reaching $0.008057. Following that, $MAGA is hovering around 308.14%, accounting for $51.92. Subsequently, $GROK’s 387.40% has raised its price to $6.02.

DeFi TVL Jumps by 1.70% and NFT Sales Volume Climbs by 34%

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has increased by 1.70%, attaining the $154.244B spot. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has reached $39.821B, after a 2.14% growth. Nonetheless, when it comes to a 1-day TVL increase, Bunni is the leading player in the DeFi sector, accounting for a 55259% increase over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has also witnessed a 34% leg up, touching $19,071,828. In the same vein, the top-selling NFT collection, CryptoPunks, has climbed by 421.64%, reaching $4,490,727.

Ripple Allocates $700M RLUSD as California Board Splits on $500B Pension Fund’s Bitcoin Exposure

Moving on, the crypto industry has also recorded several other notable developments over past 24 hours. In this respect, Ripple has brought $700M in the form of its native $RLUSD stablecoin to Africa in a trial for weather insurance.

Moreover, BitMine has obtained $65M in $ETH coins via Galaxy Digital. Furthermore, the board candidates have mixed views on Bitcoin exposure to California’s CalPERS, a $500B pension fund, which holds 410,596 shares of Strategy.