Crypto Lawyer Bill Morgan Clears Misconceptions About RLUSD and XRP

TLDR

Bill Morgan clarifies misconceptions about RLUSD and XRP in Ripple’s payment ecosystem.

Lawyer confirms XRP remains the core asset for cross-border payments.

RLUSD serves a limited purpose primarily in USD markets or regulatory cases.

Ripple’s partnerships do not signal a shift towards RLUSD over XRP.

XRP outperforms RLUSD in terms of transaction speed and cost-efficiency.

Bill Morgan, a pro-crypto lawyer, recently addressed misconceptions regarding Ripple’s payment ecosystem. In his latest post, Morgan clarified the ongoing debate about the potential of Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, outperforming XRP in cross-border payments. This comes as Ripple’s recent partnerships have fueled public speculation about the role of RLUSD compared to XRP.

RLUSD Complicates Payments, Says Bill Morgan

Bill Morgan addressed growing concerns on X, clarifying the role of Ripple’s stablecoin RLUSD in payments. According to Morgan, recent announcements regarding Ripple’s partnerships do not signal that RLUSD will play a major role.

The lawyer emphasized that XRP continues to dominate in most Ripple payments. He pointed out that RLUSD serves a more specific purpose, primarily in USD markets or where regulatory requirements mandate stablecoin use.

Morgan reaffirmed Ripple’s stance that XRP is the superior choice for cross-border payments. He noted that XRP remains fast and efficient, even in volatile markets. In contrast, RLUSD’s use on networks like Ethereum could lead to more complexities and higher costs due to its USD peg.

Ripple’s Focus on XRP in Partnerships

Morgan took to social media to address the ongoing narrative that Ripple’s partnerships rely heavily on RLUSD. He made it clear that Ripple’s partnerships, including those with global payment firms, do not diminish the use of XRP.

Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, echoed these statements, reinforcing the importance of XRP. Schwartz explained that XRP provides an unmatched solution for cross-border payments, particularly in terms of speed and cost-efficiency.

The ongoing debate about the role of RLUSD in Ripple’s ecosystem continues to stir discussions. However, Morgan’s statements aim to put these speculations to rest, asserting that XRP remains integral to Ripple’s payment solutions.

The post Crypto Lawyer Bill Morgan Clears Misconceptions About RLUSD and XRP appeared first on CoinCentral.