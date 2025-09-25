Crypto liquidations over the last 24 hours totalled $407.81 million, according to CoinGlass data. Long traders suffered the most losses. The post Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.Crypto liquidations over the last 24 hours totalled $407.81 million, according to CoinGlass data. Long traders suffered the most losses. The post Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support

By: Coinspeaker
2025/09/25 19:25
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

On Sept. 25, the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp sell-off, triggering up to $400 million in liquidations. It coincides with a recent decline in the price of flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC $111 432 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $50.84 B to around $111,000.

BTC, ETH, SOL, AVAX, and Others in Crypto Liquidations

Over the past 24 hours, the digital asset industry has seen 129,655 traders liquidated, resulting in a total liquidation value of $407.81 million. According to insights gathered from CoinGlass data, the largest single liquidation order took place on Hyperliquid and was valued at approximately $29.12 million.

The 24-hour crypto liquidation heatmap shows that most of the liquidations were from Ethereum ETH $4 006 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $483.70 B Vol. 24h: $41.39 B , with Bitcoin following. Precisely, ETH liquidations were capped at $159.92 million, and long traders suffered the biggest loss. Long traders’ liquidations for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap were $152.63 million, while short traders recorded losses of only $7.29 million.

Crypto market liquidations topped $400 million amid market shift | Source: CoinGlass

Crypto market liquidations topped $400 million amid market shift | Source: CoinGlass

Liquidations from Bitcoin were capped at $41.36 million, with long traders’ losses at $39.88 million and short traders at $1.49 million. Other affected digital assets are Solana SOL $201.3 24h volatility: 5.1% Market cap: $109.34 B Vol. 24h: $8.04 B and Pump.Fun , Avalanche AVAX $30.60 24h volatility: 10.6% Market cap: $12.90 B Vol. 24h: $1.46 B , and even Ripple-associated XRP XRP $2.81 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $168.25 B Vol. 24h: $6.89 B .

The effect of these liquidations on long traders suggests that investors were looking forward to more price gain.

Unfortunately, the market took a different turn and triggered the liquidations. Bitcoin price has plunged significantly from its All-time High (ATH) of more than $123,000. According to CoinMarketCap data, BTC price is currently worth $111,909.50, corresponding with a 0.54% dip over the last 24 hours.

On the flip side, analysts and market observers are still optimistic about a further price rally for the firstborn coin. Brian Armstrong, the CEO of Coinbase Global Inc, recently predicted that the Bitcoin price will reach $1 million within the next 5 years. He highlighted a few structural factors, like improved regulations and institutional demand, as the catalyst that BTC price needs for a push.

Maxi Doge Adoption Soaring

Amid the market struggles, Maxi Doge (MAXI) has gained significant attention from several risk-driven investors. In a matter of a few weeks, this project’s presale has successfully raised $2,483,634.14. This is an indication that investors perceive its long-term potential and are willing to invest their funds.

With this positive momentum, it is now ranked among the best crypto presales of 2025.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.000259

Amount raised so far: $2.48 million

Ticker: MAXI

The official presale website indicates that purchases can be completed using credit or debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency. On Coinspeaker, you can read more about how to buy Maxi Doge.

next

The post Crypto Liquidations Top $400 Million as Bitcoin Price Tests $111,000 Support appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03038-3.46%
Threshold
T$0.01538-1.53%
Solana
SOL$201.24-5.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Share
Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

The Federal Reserve’s interest rate cuts have boosted market optimism and sparked investor interest in cryptocurrencies. Economic indicators, such as inflation and GDP growth, directly impact market liquidity. The uncertainty brought about by the rate cuts has increased volatility in the cryptocurrency market, necessitating effective risk management to mitigate price fluctuations. The volatility associated with […] The post Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01577+12.40%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 17:16
Share
M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

M2 is backing the protocol’s bid to grow adoption of its synthetic dollar products across the Middle East.
Boost
BOOST$0.10653+6.11%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07595-6.00%
Triathon
GROW$0.0262-11.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 18:40
Share

Trending News

More

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Interest Rate Cuts Have Triggered Volatility in the Crypto Market, and GoldenMining Has Become a New Choice for Investors With Its Stable Returns of $9K/Day.

M2 invests $20 million in Ethena, aims to boost synthetic dollar adoption in the Middle East

Bank of England keeps interest rate steady at 4% as expected

Why Our Analysts Stopped Chasing Dashboards and Built a System Instead