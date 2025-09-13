Crypto Market Continues Upswing Driven by Altcoins

The worldwide cryptocurrency sector is displaying a resurgence in momentum led by altcoins, as shown by the latest 24-hour trajectory. In this respect, the 24-hour crypto market capitalization has reached the $4.07T mark after a 1.51% increase. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has witnessed a 4.33% rise, reaching the $168.5B spot. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 53 points, signifying a “Neutral” position.

Bitcoin Sees Slight 0.23% Surge and Ethereum Spikes by 4.39%

Particularly, the top crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), is now changing hands at $115,831.71. This price level indicates a 0.23% increase. Additionally, its market dominance stands at 56.7%. At the same time, Ethereum ($ETH), one of the leading altcoins driving the market rally, is hovering around $4,724.84 after a 4.39% upsurge. Along with that, its market dominance has again jumped to 14.0%.

$TURBO, $FRONT, and $COIN Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, TURBO BOME ($TURBO), Frontier ($FRONT), and [Fake] Wrapped COINBASE ($COIN) occupy the top positions among the dominant crypto gainers. Specifically, $TURBO has seen a staggering 778.75% spike, touching $0.000006148. Subsequently, $FRONT has gone through a 641.45% growth, reaching the $1.31 mark. Following that, $COIN is trading at $0.001591 after a 615.27% increase.

DeFi TVL Witnesses 3.59% Rise and NFT Sales Volume Records 14.17% Increase

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has experienced a 3.59% increase, attaining the $164.31B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has seen a 3.69% increase, claiming the $42.693B mark. However, when it comes to 24-hour TVL change, Brise Swap stands atop the other players with a stunning 12673766946863255552% surge over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the NFT sales volume has also jumped by 14.17%, reaching the $17,560,150 figure. Nonetheless, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has dropped by 1.27% to reach $2,0055,644.

Lisa Cook Counters Trump Claims, And Chainlink TVS Tops $100B

Moving on, the crypto industry has also recorded several other notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Lisa D. Cook, a member of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve, has challenged the allegations posed by Donald Trump with new documents. They clarify that the controversial property denotes “vacation home,” rather than the main residence.

Moreover, Alex Thorn of Galaxy Digital has anticipated the formation of the U.S.-based Strategic Bitcoin Reserve within this Year. Furthermore, the total value secured (TVS) of Chainlink has surged above the $100B spot.