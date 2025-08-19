Crypto Market Cycle Top or Bear Trap? Analysts Weigh In

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/19 16:25
Crypto markets have corrected by 7.3% with $340 billion leaving the space since their all-time high on August 14.

Bitcoin has led the losses, retreating 7.5% from its peak price, while Ethereum has lost 10% from its 2025 high, having failed to notch a new peak.

Krüger is among many analysts and industry observers who have recently opined that the four-year crypto market cycle is a thing of the past.

Is the 4 Year Cycle Dead?

“The concept of a 4-year cycle in 2025 is misplaced,” he said, arguing that the four-year cycle “died two cycles ago, and 2021 was a coincidence, as it was macro-driven.”

The end of the 2021 market cycle was Federal Reserve-driven, not Bitcoin-specific, he said. The cycle ended because the Fed went “ultra-hawkish” in January 2022, not due to natural Bitcoin dynamics.

Bitcoin now trades more like a stock – lower volatility, slower ascent since spot ETF approvals changed market dynamics, he said before adding:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at Jackson Hole on Friday, which could give some insight into September’s rate decision. A hawkish speech to reduce the odds of a September cut would be bearish, said Krüger, who concluded:

A Big Bear Trap?

If the four-year cycle is still intact, the current correction is expected and could be a bear trap.

In 2017, crypto markets fell by 40% in September before powering to new peaks three months later, and exactly the same happened in 2021 with a 25% September slump before fresh highs.

This chart has been doing the rounds, showing that previous bull markets have lasted nine months and the bear trap, or big pullback, always came in the sixth month, which is where we are now.

According to the “Halving Cycles Theory,” the cycle tops appear within three weeks of Nov. 28, which is a little over three months away, observed analyst CryptoCon.

