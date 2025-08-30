Crypto Market Drops as Investor Sentiment Indicates ‘Fear’

The crypto sector is seeing a cautious downtrend, with top assets expressing modest losses. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.77T after a 2.18% dip over past 24 hours. On the other hand, the 24-hour crypto volume shows a 25.57% increase to reach $200.3B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has also plunged to 39 points, presenting “Fear.”
Particularly, the top crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), has dropped by 2.54%, reaching $108.381.73. In addition to this, its market dominance has touched 57.2%. In the same vein, Ethereum ($ETH) has witnessed a 1.77% decrease, touching the $4,396.00 mark. Additionally, the market dominance of the leading altcoin stands at 14.1%.
Apart from that, the key crypto gainers include Snowy Owl ($SWOL), Ballswap ($BSP), and Auto ($AUTO). Specifically, $SWOL has gone through a staggering 4450.94% upsurge as its price accounts for $0.000006457. Subsequently, $BSP accounts for a 3165.87% rise, touching the $0.000003593 mark. Following that, $AUTO has jumped by 1128.57% to touch $109.70 in price.
Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has dipped by 2.69% to attain the $152.603 spot. In addition to this, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has slumped by 1.33% to reach $39.389B. Nevertheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL increase, Brise Swap stands atop the others with a stunning 11997174757157335040% growth over twenty-four hours.
Parallel to DeFi market, the NFT sales volume has decreased by 19.24%, attaining $14,535,017. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has also recorded a 3.07% downturn, reaching $2,775,947.
Moving on, the crypto industry has also seen many other notable developments. In this respect, Grayscale has officially submitted filing under the U.S. SEC for spot ETFs for Cardano ($ADA) and Polkadot ($DOT).
Moreover, El Salvador, has split $678M in $BTC across fourteen wallets to minimize quantum risk. Furthermore, Hong Kong Monetary Authority ‘s Vice President, Chan Wai-man, has persuaded the mainland entities to utilize blockchain technology for payment solutions.