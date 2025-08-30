Crypto Market Drops as Investor Sentiment Indicates ‘Fear’

The crypto sector is seeing a cautious downtrend, with top assets expressing modest losses. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.77T after a 2.18% dip over past 24 hours. On the other hand, the 24-hour crypto volume shows a 25.57% increase to reach $200.3B. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has also plunged to 39 points, presenting “Fear.”

Bitcoin Dips by 2.54% and Ethereum Sees 1.77% Decrease

Particularly, the top crypto asset, Bitcoin ($BTC), has dropped by 2.54%, reaching $108.381.73. In addition to this, its market dominance has touched 57.2%. In the same vein, Ethereum ($ETH) has witnessed a 1.77% decrease, touching the $4,396.00 mark. Additionally, the market dominance of the leading altcoin stands at 14.1%.

$SWOL, $BSP, and $AUTO Dominate Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, the key crypto gainers include Snowy Owl ($SWOL), Ballswap ($BSP), and Auto ($AUTO). Specifically, $SWOL has gone through a staggering 4450.94% upsurge as its price accounts for $0.000006457. Subsequently, $BSP accounts for a 3165.87% rise, touching the $0.000003593 mark. Following that, $AUTO has jumped by 1128.57% to touch $109.70 in price.

DeFi TVL Plunges by 2.69% and NFT Sales Volume Plunges by 19.24%

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has dipped by 2.69% to attain the $152.603 spot. In addition to this, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has slumped by 1.33% to reach $39.389B. Nevertheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL increase, Brise Swap stands atop the others with a stunning 11997174757157335040% growth over twenty-four hours.

Parallel to DeFi market, the NFT sales volume has decreased by 19.24%, attaining $14,535,017. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has also recorded a 3.07% downturn, reaching $2,775,947.

Grayscale Seeks Spot Cardano, Polkadot ETFs; El Salvador Splits $678M Bitcoin into 14 Wallets

Moving on, the crypto industry has also seen many other notable developments. In this respect, Grayscale has officially submitted filing under the U.S. SEC for spot ETFs for Cardano ($ADA) and Polkadot ($DOT).

Moreover, El Salvador, has split $678M in $BTC across fourteen wallets to minimize quantum risk. Furthermore, Hong Kong Monetary Authority ‘s Vice President, Chan Wai-man, has persuaded the mainland entities to utilize blockchain technology for payment solutions.