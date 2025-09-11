Crypto Market Enters Rally Led by Bitcoin and Top Assets

The crypto sector has shown a big “yes” with renewed momentum as the prominent assets are making waves with remarkable performance. The data reveals that the total crypto market capitalization has reached $3.96T after a 2.08% increase over the past 24 hours.

In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also surged by 9.79%, reaching $162.07B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains in the “Neutral” territory while standing at 47 points. Keeping this in view, there is considerable chatting about a massive uptake in the near term.

Bitcoin Surges by 2.36% and Ethereum Sees 2.31% Jump

Particularly, the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC), is changing hands at $114,164.83, indicating a 2.36% increase. Additionally, the leading crypto asset’s market dominance is 57.4%. In the same vein, Ethereum ($ETH) has gone through a 2.31% spike, reaching the $4,412.27 mark. Along with that, its market dominance now accounts for 13.4%.

$TURBO, $GME, and $CAT Dominate Crypto Gainers

Simultaneously, the key crypto gainers of the day take into account TURBO BOME ($TURBO), GameStop Coin ($GME), and NOT ($CAT) as the top mates. Specifically, $TURBO has seen a staggering 586.96% increase, reaching $0.00001558. Following that, $GME is now trading at $0.00002004 after a 516.20% rise. Subsequently, $CAT has jumped by 508.42%, touching the $0.001799 spot.

DeFi TVL Rises by 1.71% and NFT Sales Volume Records 8.65% Growth

Apart from that, the DeFi TVL has also gone through a noteworthy 1.71% increase, attaining the $156.556B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has experienced a 1.62% increase, while sitting at $40.294B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni enjoys the top position among the DeFi projects, accounting for a stunning 23468% spike over twenty-four hours.

Similarly, the non-fungible token (NFT) sales volume has also recorded an 8.65% growth, attaining the total valuation of $16,077,084. Concurrently, the top-selling NFT collection, DMarket, shows a 3.28% increase at $1,224,966.

Scroll DAO Shuts Down Amid Resignations and GENIUS Act Faces Delay

Moving on, the crypto sector has also witnessed several other influential developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Scroll DAO has officially suspended its operations following wide-scale resignations.

Moreover, as per Jake Chervinsky, the Chief Legal Officer of Variant, the GENIUS framework lacks particular regulatory rules for stablecoins, requiring time until the next year to be finalized. Furthermore, the Chinese Pop Culture Group has reportedly invested $33M in $BTC to delve into the crypto market.