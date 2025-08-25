Crypto Market Experiences Mixed Momentum as Ethereum Reaches New ATH

The crypto sector has been showing mixed performance over the past 24 hours, while Ethereum ($ETH) has jumped to a new all-time high. The new market data indicates that the total crypto market capitalization has touched the $3.93T mark after a 1.64% dip. However, the 24-hour crypto volume has reportedly surged by 48.17% to claim the $206.49B mark. Concurrently, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands “Neutral” while accounting for 50 points.
Particularly, the flagship crypto asset has dropped by 2.08% to reach $112,735.02. In addition to this, its market dominance has also dipped to 57.2%. On the other hand, Ethereum ($ETH) has effectively attained a new all-time high price level of $4,950. However, after this, the flagship altcoin shows a 1.55% decrease while changing hands at $4,717.21. Along with that, its market dominance has also jumped to 14.5%.
Simultaneously, the prominent crypto gainers take into account YZY ($YZY), Futureswap ($FST), and PENGU AI ($PENGU) in the top positions. Specifically, $YZY has spiked by a staggering 1302.02% to touch the $0.0001526 spot. Subsequently, $FST has seen a 1043.41% rise to reach $0.3359. Following that, $PENGU is hovering around $0.00001561 after a 684.33% increase.
Apart from that, the DeFI TVL has plunged by 1.36% to reach $159.016B. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Lido, has dropped by 1.42% to claim $41.45b. Contrarily, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Factor stands in the top place, accounting for a 100063% growth over twenty-four hours.
Similarly, the NFT sales volume has also recorded a 6.38% slump while sitting at $17,382,746. In the same vein, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has also dropped by 4.86% to touch $1,985,436.
Overall, the crypto industry has also seen several notable developments over 24 hours. In this respect, Metaplanet has added up to $11.8M in Bitcoin ($BTC), raising its cumulative holdings to 18,991 $BTC.
Moreover, Chinese entities, powered by Du Jun (the co-founder of ABCDE Capital), are adopting Solana and Ethereum micro-strategies. Furthermore, Strategy’s co-founder, Michael Saylor, has again hinted at another Bitcoin buyout, signifying an unwavering confidence in the flagship cryptocurrency.