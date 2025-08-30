Crypto Market Faces $116 Million Supply Shock From Token Unlocks Between Sep 1-7

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 14:44
This week's $116M crypto token unlocks are led by Ethena's (ENA) $108M release, causing selling pressure.
  • Ethena unlock of $108M sparks resistance at $0.662 as selling outweighs demand
  • IOTA struggles to hold $0.191 support after $1.71M unlock despite rising volume
  • Mid-tier unlocks deepen declines as HONEY, STIK, SPEC face weak market support

More than $116 million in insider-held crypto tokens are set to unlock in the first week of September, putting significant selling pressure on several key projects. These scheduled releases for team members, founders, and private investors are a critical event for traders, with tokens like Ethena (ENA) and IOTA in the spotlight. 

Several other tokens, including Hivemapper (HONEY), Staika (STIK), and Spectral (SPEC), are now in focus as traders watch how these unlocks influence short-term market behavior.

$108M Ethena (ENA) Unlock Tests Key $0.640 Support

Ethena (ENA) faces the bi…

The post Crypto Market Faces $116 Million Supply Shock From Token Unlocks Between Sep 1-7 appeared first on Coin Edition.

