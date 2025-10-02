Crypto Market Hits $4.06T amid Building Momentum across Bitcoin and Altcoins

The global crypto landscape is going through a significant upswing in line with the latest market data. Hence, the total crypto market capitalization has reached the $4.06T mark after a 3.93% increase over the past 24 hours. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 23.17%, reaching $206.26B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has also spiked to 51 points while remaining in the “Neutral” zone.

Bitcoin Rises by 3.75% and Ethereum Sees 5.56% Increase

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC), is currently changing hands at $118.648.75. This price level indicates a 3.75% increase while the flagship crypto asset’s market dominance has touched 58.2%. Additionally, Ethereum ($ETH) is now trading at $4,372.18. Thus, the leading altcoin has witnessed a 5.56% increase while its market dominance accounts for 13.0%.

$HOOD, $BEER, and $DOGS Dominate Crypto Gainers of Day

Apart from that, prominent crypto gainers of the day include Robinhood ($HOOD), Beers ($BEER), and HARRIS DOGS ($DOGS). Specifically, $HOOD has jumped by a staggering 630.69% and now hovers around $0.05288. Subsequently, $BEER’s current price is $0.008287 after a 589.31%. Subsequently, $DOGS has spiked by 568.45%, reaching the $0.0003977 spot.

DeFi TVL Jumps by 4.30% and NFT Sales Volume Records 77.21% Growth

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has also experienced a 4.30% growth, attaining the $164.155B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, accounts for $4.639B after a 2.98% rise. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, 246Club stands atop the others with a 677% increase over past twenty-four hours.

In the same vein, NFT sales volume has also recorded a 77.21% upsurge, claiming the $33,694,896 spot. Along with that, the top-selling NFT collection, VotingTokenLockupPlans, has reached $6,350,600 in its sales volume.

Sweden Eyes Bitcoin ($BTC) Reserve, Injective Launches Pre-IPO Futures”

Moving on, the crypto industry has also seen many other noteworthy developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the Swedish policymakers, David Perez and Dennis Dioukarev, have led a parliamentary motion that proposes the establishment of a national Bitcoin reserve.

Moreover, the decentralized L1 blockchain, Injective, is launching pre-IPO perpetual futures for SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI with significant leverage. Furthermore, the CEO of Plasma, a popular blockchain ecosystem, has negated the rumors concerning the sales of $XPL tokens, reaffirming that the team participants have not sold any holdings.