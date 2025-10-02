Crypto Market Hits $4.06T amid Building Momentum across Bitcoin and Altcoins

The global crypto landscape is going through a significant upswing in line with the latest market data. Hence, the total crypto market capitalization has reached the $4.06T mark after a 3.93% increase over the past 24 hours. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has surged by 23.17%, reaching $206.26B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index has also spiked to 51 points while remaining in the “Neutral” zone.
Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC), is currently changing hands at $118.648.75. This price level indicates a 3.75% increase while the flagship crypto asset’s market dominance has touched 58.2%. Additionally, Ethereum ($ETH) is now trading at $4,372.18. Thus, the leading altcoin has witnessed a 5.56% increase while its market dominance accounts for 13.0%.
Apart from that, prominent crypto gainers of the day include Robinhood ($HOOD), Beers ($BEER), and HARRIS DOGS ($DOGS). Specifically, $HOOD has jumped by a staggering 630.69% and now hovers around $0.05288. Subsequently, $BEER’s current price is $0.008287 after a 589.31%. Subsequently, $DOGS has spiked by 568.45%, reaching the $0.0003977 spot.
Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has also experienced a 4.30% growth, attaining the $164.155B mark. Additionally, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, accounts for $4.639B after a 2.98% rise. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, 246Club stands atop the others with a 677% increase over past twenty-four hours.
In the same vein, NFT sales volume has also recorded a 77.21% upsurge, claiming the $33,694,896 spot. Along with that, the top-selling NFT collection, VotingTokenLockupPlans, has reached $6,350,600 in its sales volume.
Moving on, the crypto industry has also seen many other noteworthy developments over 24 hours. In this respect, the Swedish policymakers, David Perez and Dennis Dioukarev, have led a parliamentary motion that proposes the establishment of a national Bitcoin reserve.
Moreover, the decentralized L1 blockchain, Injective, is launching pre-IPO perpetual futures for SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI with significant leverage. Furthermore, the CEO of Plasma, a popular blockchain ecosystem, has negated the rumors concerning the sales of $XPL tokens, reaffirming that the team participants have not sold any holdings.