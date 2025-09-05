Crypto Market Moves Steady Amid Cautious Sentiment

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 18:23
markett323

The cryptocurrency landscape is showing steady performance, while investors are being cautious. The new market data indicate that the crypto market capitalization has reached $3.83T, indicating a 0.18% rise over the past 24 hours.

However, the 24-hour crypto volume has slightly dropped by 0.59%, reaching $145.25B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index stands at the lower edge of the “Neutral” zone while accounting for 41 points.

Bitcoin Sees 0.72% Rise While Ethereum Drops by 0.99%

Particularly, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC), has jumped by 0.72%, claiming the $111,522.42 mark in terms of price. In addition to this, the market dominance of the flagship crypto asset stands at 58.0%.

Apart from that, Ethereum ($ETH) is changing hands at $4,331.39, presenting a minor 0.99% dip. In the meantime, Ethereum’s market dominance ahs reached 13.7%.

$BC, $BEER, and $SHITCOIN Lead Daily Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, BCGame Coin ($BC), Beers ($BEER), and Just A Shitcoin ($SHITCOIN) are dominating the crypto gainers of the day. Particularly, $BC has jumped by 1092.65%, reaching $0.02628. Subsequently, $BER is now hovering around $0.00001906 after a 665.50% increase. Following that, $SHITCOIN accounts for a 707.20% rise, touching $0.0002819.

DeFi TVL Plunges by 1.58% and NFT Sales Volume Records 25.24% Dip

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has slumped by 1.58%, claiming the $152.469B. In the same vein, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has dropped by 1.44%, reaching $39.249B. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, MiaSwap is standing atop the others, accounting for 105450% growth over twenty-four hours.

Parallel to the DeFi market, the NFT sales volume has also recorded a 25.24% decrease, attaining the $14,377.033 mark. Additionally, the top-selling NFT collection, Courtyard, has dropped by 14.20%, touching $2,563,413.

US SEC Unveils New Regulatory Framework and Ark Invest Acquires Figma Stock

Moving on, the crypto industry has also gone through several other noteworthy developments. In this respect, the U.S. SEC issued a new regulatory framework to overhaul crypto regulations and decrease compliance burdens.

At the same time, the regulatory agency has delayed its decision on the spot $SUI ETF application filed by 21Shares, until December 21. Moreover, Ark Invest of Cathie Wood has acquired Figma Stock to meet the 20% post-earnings dip.

