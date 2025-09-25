The crypto market was dominated by sharp price changes in key ecosystems throughout the week, with some of the tokens registering impressive returns.The crypto market was dominated by sharp price changes in key ecosystems throughout the week, with some of the tokens registering impressive returns.

Crypto Market Price Changes: Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain Growth With HEMI Gaining 200%

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/25 11:00
The crypto market was dominated by sharp price changes in key ecosystems throughout the week, with some of the tokens registering impressive returns. By September 24, 2025 HEMI is the outstanding performer, with an phenomenal 203% per week gain. 

Other crypto market assets, such as MERL, ORDER, and AIC, experienced a high momentum, whereas the leaders in the sectors in Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Optimism ecosystems drew significant investor interest. 

The market capitalization value, as well as the percentage growth, shows that the liquidity is pouring into these ecosystems strengthening both old and new tokens.

Ethereum Ecosystem Leads the Crypto Market

Within Ethereum, HEMI was the first to rally with a 203% increase in seven days to hit a $171 million market cap. MERL was next with a growth of 75.20 percent, which was backed by a 306.2 million market value, and ORDER increased 69.90 percent to 72.6 million. 

FLUID, with a valuation of $590.4 million, reported an increase of 51.30% and APEX, with a valuation of 43.7 million, increased by 48.40%. The steady and stable functioning of the Ethereum ecosystem highlights the interest of investors in tokens that have a high utility level, and mid-capitalizers such as MERL and ORDER gave a solid push to well-developed leaders.

BNB Chain Momentum

BNB Chain delivered operational outcomes also, thanks to the impressive performance of HEMI on a weekly basis. In addition to the 203% growth in HEMI, STBL had a booming growth of 157.10 to their market capitalization of $220.7 million. AIC reported a 151.90 percent growth on a valuation of 367.3million dollars. 

MERL, intersecting ecosystems, once again featured in the BNB Chain chart, gaining 75.20% per week, and Trust Wallet Token (TWT) had a gain of 53.80% with a robust market cap of $501 million. 

This combination of new and old assets is an indicator of a beginning of increased ability among BNB Chain to call in the speculative influx as well as lasting adoption.

Arbitrum Highlights

Arbitrum was also experiencing a flurry of activity in the crypto market. ORDER also topped the pack with a seven-day gain of 70 percent at a market cap of 72.1 million. APEX was second at 48.40 percent with a cap of 43.7 million dollars. 

Kernel increased by 24.30% (with a valuation of $55 million), W increased by 19.30% (with a strong cap of $499.3 million), and LA increased by 18.20% to 82.8 million. 

The variety of crypto market performers demonstrated by Arbitrum indicates the effectiveness of its scaling solution, which consists of both rapidly growing smaller-cap tokens such as Kernel and larger stability tokens such as W.

Polygon Performance

The chart of Polygon showed that ORDER remained dominant with a recurrence of 70 percent increase at crypto market capitalization of $72.1 million. 

ZRO increased 15.40 percent to $521.9 million, STG increased 15.10 percent with capitalization of $183.2 million, and AVAX posted 14.40 percent growth despite its huge market cap of 14.4 billion. SNX recorded 7% weekly growth of $245.6 million. 

The outcomes of Polygon emphasize that both smaller projects and heavyweight tokens such as AVAX can co-exist to drive the development of an ecosystem.

Optimism Ecosystem Growth

The same situation was seen in optimism, where ORDER again increased by 70 percent at a capitalization of $72.1 million. LA enjoyed 18.20% increase in market value of 82.8 million, and ZRO reflected its Polygon performance of 15.40 and 521.9 million crypto capitalization. 

On weekly returns STG, once again, came in at 15.10 with weekly returns of 183.2 million and SNX finished the pack with 7% at 245.6 million.

