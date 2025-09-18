Crypto Market Records Gradual Upswing as Prices Turn Green

The crypto landscape is experiencing an upward momentum, as shown by the prominent assets. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached the $4.1T mark after a 1.85% increase. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also surged by 45.50%, reaching $211.27B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 51 points, indicating a “Neutral” status.

Bitcoin Sees Slight 0.52% Jump and Ethereum Climbs by 2.34%

Particularly, the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC), has seen a slight 0.52% rise. As a result of this, its current price is $117,301.77 while its market dominance stands at 57.0%. Additionally, Ethereum ($ETH) has witnessed a 2.34% increase in price. Hence, its current price level is nearly $4,592.38, along with a 13.6% market dominance. Reflecting the same sentiment, Solana ($SOL) has reached the $245.05 spot after a 4.82% surge over 24 hours.

$BRM, $CATX, and $TURBO Dominate Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, BullRun Meme ($BRM), CATX ($CATX), and TURBO BOME ($TURBO) are the leading crypto gainers of the day. Specifically, $BRM has gone through a 4021.29% rise, touching $0.006150. Subsequently, $CATX has jumped by 3704.05% as its price hovers around $0.00001574. Following that, $TURBO’s 1-day performance accounts for a 1567.33% increase at $0.0000007972.

DeFi TVL Records 2.24% Jump While NFT Sales Volume Dips by 1.36%

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has also recorded a 2.24% spike, attaining the $163.272B spot. Concurrently, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has seen a 2.60% increase, reaching $42.184B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni is the top DeFi player, accounting for a stunning 23641% growth over twenty-four hours.

Contrarily, the NFT Sales volume has dropped by 1.36% while sitting at $15,955.165. Even then, the top-selling NFT collection, Guild of Guardians Heroes, has spiked by 86.99%, claiming the $1,251,412 figure.

ASIC Exempts Stablecoin Firms as BDACS Launches South Korea’s First Fiat-Pegged Stablecoin

Moving on, the crypto industry has also noted several other developments. In this respect, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has officially exempted stablecoin intermediaries from regulations on September 18, permitting distribution without having separate licenses for financial services in Australia.

Moreover, South Korean cryptocurrency custodian BDACS has rolled out the country’s earliest won-pegged stablecoin $KRW1. Furthermore, the U.S. SEC has approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GLDC) project of Grayscale for holding $ADA, $SOL, $XRP, $ETH, and $BTC.