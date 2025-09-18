Crypto Market Records Gradual Upswing as Prices Turn Green

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 18:20
Solana
SOL$246.72+5.26%
Bitcoin
BTC$117,188.29+0.72%
Capverse
CAP$0.15856+0.91%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00208+26.67%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02507-0.31%
markett23

The crypto landscape is experiencing an upward momentum, as shown by the prominent assets. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached the $4.1T mark after a 1.85% increase. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also surged by 45.50%, reaching $211.27B. At the same time, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index accounts for 51 points, indicating a “Neutral” status.

Bitcoin Sees Slight 0.52% Jump and Ethereum Climbs by 2.34%

Particularly, the top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin ($BTC), has seen a slight 0.52% rise. As a result of this, its current price is $117,301.77 while its market dominance stands at 57.0%. Additionally, Ethereum ($ETH) has witnessed a 2.34% increase in price. Hence, its current price level is nearly $4,592.38, along with a 13.6% market dominance. Reflecting the same sentiment, Solana ($SOL) has reached the $245.05 spot after a 4.82% surge over 24 hours.

$BRM, $CATX, and $TURBO Dominate Crypto Gainers

Apart from that, BullRun Meme ($BRM), CATX ($CATX), and TURBO BOME ($TURBO) are the leading crypto gainers of the day. Specifically, $BRM has gone through a 4021.29% rise, touching $0.006150. Subsequently, $CATX has jumped by 3704.05% as its price hovers around $0.00001574. Following that, $TURBO’s 1-day performance accounts for a 1567.33% increase at $0.0000007972.

DeFi TVL Records 2.24% Jump While NFT Sales Volume Dips by 1.36%

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has also recorded a 2.24% spike, attaining the $163.272B spot. Concurrently, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Aave, has seen a 2.60% increase, reaching $42.184B. However, when it comes to 1-day TVL change, Bunni is the top DeFi player, accounting for a stunning 23641% growth over twenty-four hours.

Contrarily, the NFT Sales volume has dropped by 1.36% while sitting at $15,955.165. Even then, the top-selling NFT collection, Guild of Guardians Heroes, has spiked by 86.99%, claiming the $1,251,412 figure.

ASIC Exempts Stablecoin Firms as BDACS Launches South Korea’s First Fiat-Pegged Stablecoin

Moving on, the crypto industry has also noted several other developments. In this respect, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has officially exempted stablecoin intermediaries from regulations on September 18, permitting distribution without having separate licenses for financial services in Australia.

Moreover, South Korean cryptocurrency custodian BDACS has rolled out the country’s earliest won-pegged stablecoin $KRW1. Furthermore, the U.S. SEC has approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GLDC) project of Grayscale for holding $ADA, $SOL, $XRP, $ETH, and $BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why