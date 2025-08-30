Crypto Market Shaken by U.S. Data – Expert Flags Risk for XRP

Altcoins

Veteran chartist Peter Brandt has turned his attention to XRP, cautioning that its setup may be flashing serious warning signs.

He told followers that, while his calls are always open to being proven wrong, the pattern he sees is “potentially very negative” for the token.

His warning comes at a moment when the broader crypto market is already reeling. Bitcoin slid to $108,498 on Friday, shedding over 3.6% in a single session, while Ethereum retreated more than 5% to $4,285. The declines capped off a shaky week marked by macroeconomic headwinds and growing uncertainty around the U.S. Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Fresh economic data provided little relief. The Bureau of Economic Analysis confirmed that personal consumption expenditures rose 0.5% in July, with the key PCE price index showing a 2.6% annual increase. These figures matched forecasts but underscored that inflation remains sticky, making it difficult for the Fed to justify cutting rates soon. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment is deteriorating. The University of Michigan’s confidence index sank to 58.2, down 6% from July and more than 14% lower than a year ago.

For markets, the combination is toxic: high borrowing costs and weakening consumer confidence keep liquidity tight and dampen risk-taking appetite. That helps explain the sharp retreat across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins to end the week.

XRP, already under the microscope after months of consolidation, has attracted extra scrutiny. Brandt’s comments echo broader concerns that Ripple’s token may lag behind other majors if conditions worsen. Traders are watching closely to see if $3 acts as a reliable floor — a break below it could open the door to deeper losses.

Still, not all analysts are bearish. Some argue that potential SEC approval of spot XRP ETFs later this year could act as a powerful counterweight to negative sentiment. Optimists also highlight growing activity on the XRP Ledger, particularly in real-world asset tokenization and payments, which could add long-term value regardless of near-term turbulence.

Looking ahead, the Federal Reserve’s September meeting will be pivotal. If policymakers hint at delaying cuts into 2026, risk assets could face another round of pressure. On the flip side, even the slightest indication of easing might be enough to spark renewed interest in crypto, where institutional inflows remain strong.

For now, investors are bracing for volatility. Bitcoin’s $100,000 support, Ethereum’s $4,000 line, and XRP’s $3 threshold are shaping up as the key battlegrounds to watch in the weeks ahead.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories







Next article