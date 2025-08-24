Crypto Market Shows Mixed Results Amid Neutral Sentiment

The crypto landscape has reportedly experienced mixed performance over the past 24 hours. In this respect, the cumulative crypto market capitalization has reached $3.99T after a slight 0.32% dip. In addition to this, the 24-hour crypto volume has also plunged by 46.90%, touching $137.78B. Apart from that, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index remains “Neutral” while accounting for 53 points.

Bitcoin Sees 0.76% Dip while Ethereum Spikes by 1.05%

Particularly, Bitcoin ($BTC) is changing hands at $115,009.28. This price level reportedly denotes a minor 0.76% decrease. Along with that, Bitcoin’s market dominance stands at 57.4%. However, Ethereum ($ETH) is now trading at $4,788.41, indicating a 1.05% increase. In the meantime, the market dominance of Ethereum has surged to 14.5%. Similarly, Solana ($SOL) accounts for a 0.76% rise, Ripple ($XRP) and $BNB have witnessed 0.25% and 1.52% dips in the meantime.

$SWOL, $BITCOIN, and $ALTS Dominate Crypto Gainers

Concurrently, the key crypto gainers of the day include Snowy Owl ($SWOL), Bitcoin801010101018101010101018101010108 ($BITCOIN), and Crypto.Altcoins.com ($ALTS). Specifically, $SWOL has spiked by 4748.07% to reach $0.000008640. Following that, $BITCOIN has touched the $0.0004189 mark after a 3984.80% rise. Subsequently, $ALTS is now hovering around $0.00006384 as a result of 2207.33%.

DeFi TVL Jumps by 0.74%, Whereas NFT Sales Volume Drops by 30.14%

Simultaneously, the DeFi TVL has recorded a 0.74% increase, touching $161.154B. At the same time, the top DeFi project in terms of TVL, Lido, has seen a 1.52% increase, touching $42.048B. Nonetheless, when it comes to 1-day TVL growth, MoveFlow stands atop with a 3648% jump over twenty-four hours.

Contrarily, the NFT sales volume has dropped by 30.14%, claiming the $19,179,524 mark. Even then, the top-selling NFT collection, SpinNFTBox, has gone through an 8.17% rise, attaining the $2,211,919 spot.

MovaChain Gets Strategic Funding to Back Blockchain Infrastructure and Japan’s FSA Proposes 20% Crypto Taxation

Overall, the crypto market has also experienced several other noteworthy developments over 24 hours. In this respect, MovaChain has obtained strategic funding in an effort to improve blockchain infrastructure. Moreover, Japan’s FSA has proposed a 20% taxation on crypto products starting from next year. Furthermore, LayerZero has gained acquisition approval from Stargate DAO with 95% voting in favor.